Experts stunned after finding elusive creature in unexpected location: 'Can add to the body of knowledge'

Cases like this demonstrate the value of participating in citizen science.

A North American bird has been found for the first time on a Brazilian island, according to the Miami Herald.

The veery was spotted on Marambaia Island in the state of Rio de Janeiro by researchers recently. The thrush typically migrates to Brazil during North American winters, but the fact that it only sings during breeding season in North America makes it challenging to track.

Researchers are concerned that habitat loss will reduce the migration options for the veery and have already seen signs of population decline. Bird populations across America have been dropping, with habitat destruction, extreme weather, and pollution being the primary drivers.

Habitat destruction along routes has deteriorated migration patterns. A shifting climate can throw migration timing into chaos and create a mismatch between bird arrival and food availability.

The veery may be well-suited to detecting extreme weather, however. Previous research has suggested that its departure south correlates with heavy hurricane seasons. The veery's shorter breeding seasons give it time to avoid this destructive weather. Many migratory birds are able to detect shifts in atmospheric pressure and adjust their migration patterns based on its level.

Cases like the veery demonstrate the value of participating in citizen science. When a species is especially elusive, any sightings of it can be useful for researchers and policymakers. Platforms like iNaturalist are an easy and engaging way for anyone to share their wildlife sightings. Researchers were able to conclude that the veery "is considered rare in the region," per the Herald, as sightings had not even been registered on citizen science platforms like Wikiaves, eBird, and Táxeu.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Researchers hope that their data on the rarely seen veery will help inform conservation efforts in Brazil.

"These types of records can add to the body of knowledge of the species' distribution, migration routes, and environments used, as well as contribute to the development of conservation strategies," said the report.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.