Scientists issue urgent warning after alarming collapse of bird populations across the US: 'We have a full-on emergency'

A report from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows that bird populations across every U.S. habitat are plummeting, with 229 species in urgent need of help. And the impacts go far beyond bird-watching, pointing to deeper risks for ecosystems, economies, and human health.

What's happening?

The 2025 State of the Birds report, released in March by a coalition led by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and detailed in a university release on Phys.org, found that bird populations continue to decline.

More than one-third of bird species are considered of high or moderate conservation concern, and 112 species are labeled "Tipping Point" birds, meaning they've lost more than half of their populations in the last 50 years.

Birds such as Allen's hummingbird and the salt marsh sparrow are barely hanging on. Duck populations, a rare bright spot in past reports, are also beginning to decline.

"Birds tell us that we have a full-on emergency across all habitats," said Marshall Johnson of the National Audubon Society.

The data builds on the 2019 finding that North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970. Those losses aren't slowing down, and experts say the reasons are clear: habitat destruction, pollution, and extreme weather.

Why do we need birds?

Birds pollinate plants, spread seeds, and eat pests. Their decline points to deeper environmental issues that also threaten human health and well-being.

"When we see declines like those outlined in the report, we need to remember that if conditions are not healthy for birds, they're unlikely to be healthy for us," said Amanda Rodewald from Cornell's Center for Avian Population Studies, per Phys.org.

There's also an economic impact. According to the 2022 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, birding supports 1.4 million jobs and generates $279 billion annually. That's a huge loss if birds — and the people who travel to see them — disappear.

And mental health research published in Scientific Reports shows that hearing or seeing birds can help lower anxiety and depression symptoms, especially in urban environments.

What kind of conservation efforts are underway?

Conservation efforts work if they're well funded and wide reaching. The State of the Birds report outlines successful strategies such as wetland restoration, forest renewal, seabird translocation, and coastal habitat protection, all of which have helped some species recover.

Private land programs such as Audubon Conservation Ranching and Ducks Unlimited's wetland partnerships show how farmers, hunters, scientists, and communities can work together to rebuild habitats.

One of the most effective things you can do is create a bird-friendly home and yard. That includes turning off outdoor lights during migration season, planting native plants, and keeping cats indoors. Apps such as Merlin Bird ID and eBird also help scientists track populations and can make birding more fun and accessible.

"Birds unite us across the hemisphere and across the political spectrum — there should be no hesitation as we move to protect them today and in the future," said Johnson.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.