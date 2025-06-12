  • Outdoors Outdoors

Driver baffled after spotting mysterious object on rural road: 'What is it?'

"Makes my stomach turn."

by Christine Dulion
"Makes my stomach turn."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user recently shared photos of a strange-looking object spotted on a rural road, asking a simple but attention-grabbing question: "What is it?"

The post, uploaded to the r/whatisit subreddit, shows a device that looks like a battery pack — with exposed wiring and what looks like a control board — that the user says they found lying in the middle of the road.

Many commenters quickly identified it as the insides of a vape device.

"Makes my stomach turn."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Makes my stomach turn."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Disposable vapes might seem harmless or a better alternative to smoking, but they're creating an enormous waste problem — one that's showing up in our parks, streets, and, according to this post, even rural back roads.

One user commented, "Run over battery," which points to one hazard — causing flat tires for drivers who run over them.

Aside from becoming problematic litter, vape devices pose a broader public risk. Their batteries can cause dangerous fires if damaged, their metals and plastics can't be easily recycled, and some contain nicotine or other chemicals that are harmful to kids, pets, and wildlife

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

It's not just the environmental damage that's worrying. Vaping itself is linked to serious health risks, especially for younger users. What was originally marketed as a "cleaner" alternative to cigarettes has become a source of addiction, especially among teens — and the waste it leaves behind is piling up just as quickly.

Want to help? Skip the disposables. If you choose to vape, refillable devices are cheaper and produce far less waste — although quitting altogether is even better for your health and your wallet. And if your community is seeing a similar problem, consider taking local action to address littering and waste.

"Disposable electronics are an ecological disaster," said one Reddit user on a similar post. 

"Hate disposables. Thinking about disposables makes my stomach turn. Digging up that lithium for batteries just to throw it away after one use is so f*****," said another commenter.

Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

Definitely 👍

Only some people 😅

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x