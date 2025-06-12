Driver baffled after spotting mysterious object on rural road: 'What is it?'

A Reddit user recently shared photos of a strange-looking object spotted on a rural road, asking a simple but attention-grabbing question: "What is it?"

The post, uploaded to the r/whatisit subreddit, shows a device that looks like a battery pack — with exposed wiring and what looks like a control board — that the user says they found lying in the middle of the road.

Many commenters quickly identified it as the insides of a vape device.

Disposable vapes might seem harmless or a better alternative to smoking, but they're creating an enormous waste problem — one that's showing up in our parks, streets, and, according to this post, even rural back roads.

One user commented, "Run over battery," which points to one hazard — causing flat tires for drivers who run over them.

Aside from becoming problematic litter, vape devices pose a broader public risk. Their batteries can cause dangerous fires if damaged, their metals and plastics can't be easily recycled, and some contain nicotine or other chemicals that are harmful to kids, pets, and wildlife.

It's not just the environmental damage that's worrying. Vaping itself is linked to serious health risks, especially for younger users. What was originally marketed as a "cleaner" alternative to cigarettes has become a source of addiction, especially among teens — and the waste it leaves behind is piling up just as quickly.

Want to help? Skip the disposables. If you choose to vape, refillable devices are cheaper and produce far less waste — although quitting altogether is even better for your health and your wallet. And if your community is seeing a similar problem, consider taking local action to address littering and waste.

"Disposable electronics are an ecological disaster," said one Reddit user on a similar post.

"Hate disposables. Thinking about disposables makes my stomach turn. Digging up that lithium for batteries just to throw it away after one use is so f*****," said another commenter.

