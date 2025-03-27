Woman shares disturbing video of items discovered on short walk near her home: 'So disheartening'

Some countries are attempting to eliminate the problem at its source.

Vapes are known to harm human health, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they also threaten the environment.

Disposable vapes appear across landscapes as litter, and TikToker Laura (@lesswastelaura) collected littered vapes in Dundee, Scotland. She shared the process in a video, walking 4 miles near her home.

What were the results of that walk? Laura found 55 vapes in just over an hour.

Laura completed the walk with her dog Cooper and remarked how much litter — including vapes –– covered Dundee. She did not rummage through litter to collect vapes but picked up those that were clearly visible, making the 55 she discovered even more alarming.

Littered vapes pose an issue from the United Kingdom to the United States. One U.K. study revealed that 5 million disposable vapes are discarded every week, according to the BBC. The study also shared that only 17% of vapers dispose of their vapes correctly.

Another U.S. study found that nearly half of young vapers do not know how to properly dispose of vape products, and 10% reported littering to discard such products, according to Truth Initiative. The organization says vape waste introduces plastics, heavy metals, flammable lithium-ion batteries, and more into the environment. This waste does not biodegrade either, so it lingers in landscapes.

Laura called for banning disposable vapes in her video to combat vape waste. She took the waste she collected to a recycling facility to properly dispose of it.

If not disposed of properly, vapes can cause fires, the BBC says. The BBC states that shops that sell vape products must take these products back to recycle them, while Truth Initiative recommends contacting local waste departments about their household hazardous waste programs.

Some countries are attempting to eliminate vape waste at its source. Belgium became the first country to ban the sale of disposable vapes earlier this year, according to the Guardian. The U.K. will follow, the Guardian also reports, making single-use vapes illegal in June.

Until then, people like Laura are doing their part to address vape waste. Other TikTok users shared their reactions to Laura's video in the comments.

"How can people just throw things away with no care?" one user asked.

"Actually so disheartening the way people treat the world, even their own streets and home towns," another wrote.

