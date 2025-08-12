Officials propose major restrictions for businesses selling controversial product: 'It's occurring throughout the region'

A whole new issue is being brought to light.

If you live in an area that's at least somewhat urbanized, you can likely look in any direction and find a vape/smoke shop. The CDC estimated that 8.1% of middle and high school students in the U.S. used tobacco products as of 2024.

In response to the plethora of issues associated with smoking, Hanover County in Virginia is proposing new rules for vape shops, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The proposed rules, voted on by the commission in July, dictate where smoking-oriented businesses can sell their products. Restrictions would mandate that businesses be at least a mile from schools and half a mile from parks.

Furthermore, based on research in Hanover County that showed 22 vape shops already up and running there, the addition of new tobacco/vape stores would be prohibited within 2,000 feet of an existing one.

The effects on lung, heart, and overall physical health associated with vaping and smoking are not breaking news. With electronic smoking devices gaining more appeal, a whole new issue is being brought to light. These devices, which contain plastics, metals, and an assortment of chemicals, have become the newest environmental burden and can be seen littered everywhere — creating e-waste.

Hanover County's ban is primarily focused on the impact of vaping on children. As vape brands have been repeatedly accused of marketing to younger folks — with candy-like flavors and bright colors — Hanover County planning director Jo Ann Hunter is dedicated to protecting the kids.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

On the sale of tobacco products to minors, Hunter said, "It's not just occurring in Hanover, it's occurring throughout the region," per the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The Hanover County ban is set to be voted on in August. Hopefully, assuming it is passed, it will help mitigate underage tobacco consumption and, in turn, protect human health, as well as the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.