Beachgoer shocked by discovery child made while building sandcastle: 'I wasn't about to try it'

These products feature lithium-ion batteries, toxic chemicals, and plastic shells that are nearly impossible to recycle.

A parent enjoying a day at the beach with their son got an unexpected lesson in modern pollution — courtesy of a vape cartridge buried in the sand.

In a post that gained traction on the r/trees subreddit, the user shared a photo of the surprising and concerning find: a nearly full vape cart and battery unearthed by their child, who was building a sandcastle.



"I wasn't about to try it," they wrote, "so I just threw it away."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post struck a chord, not just because of the setting, but also because of what it says about the growing problem of vape litter. Disposable vapes have exploded in popularity in recent years, and they've created an alarming wave of e-waste.



These single-use products feature lithium-ion batteries, toxic chemicals, and plastic shells that are nearly impossible to recycle, so they end up in landfills, storm drains, and beaches.

Beyond the environmental impact, vape waste is simply unsightly and dangerous. Even more troubling, vape litter isn't just trash — it's a hazard for children, pets, and wildlife, not to mention a health risk for those trying to quit smoking.

Some companies offer vape return programs, and organizations such as Earth911 and Call2Recycle are working to educate the public on how to safely dispose of e-waste. But without systemic change, the problem is poised to grow.Redditors didn't hold back in the comments. "Millions of years from now, humans will be finding Walmart bags and THC carts in fossils," one observed. Another added: "I'll be shocked if humans are around millions of years from now. Anyone want to make a wager?" And perhaps most sobering of all, someone else said, "I'm not even sure if we'll make it to the end of the century at this rate."

Turns out, treasure hunts at the beach should come with a warning label this summer.



