Researchers identify powerful new factor threatening coastlines worldwide: 'Now second largest contributor'

Vanishing glaciers threaten water supplies for hundreds of millions of people on our planet.

A new study reveals how much vanishing glaciers contribute to the rise of the world's sea level, as nearly 300 billion tons of ice are lost annually.

What's happening?

Data from the Glacier Mass Balance Intercomparison Exercise, an international scientific community initiative, played a big part in an analysis published in Nature magazine that outlined the global glacier mass changes the planet experienced from 2000 to 2023. The study revealed that vanishing glaciers are "now the second largest contributor to sea level rise," per a report in Laboratory News.

According to the World Glacier Monitoring Service, more than 9,000 billion tons of glacier ice have been lost since 1975, not including the ice melt from Greenland and Antarctica's continental sheets. This loss is equivalent to a colossal ice slab the size of Germany, standing more than 80 feet tall.

The 2024 hydrological year continued the concerning trend, marking the third consecutive year of net mass loss across all 19 glacier regions.

Why are disappearing glaciers important?

"Since 2000, glaciers have lost between 2% and 39% of their ice regionally and about 5% globally," according to the study. "Glacier mass loss is about 18% larger than the loss from the Greenland Ice Sheet and more than twice that from the Antarctic Ice Sheet."

During the 24-year period ending in 2023, glacier melt meant just over a 0.7-inch rise in global sea level.

The World Glacier Monitoring Service director, Professor Michael Zemp, speaking to the World Meteorological Organization, acknowledged that at first glance, that might not sound impressive, "but it has a big impact: every millimeter sea-level rise exposes an additional 200,000 to 300,000 people to annual flooding."

The first-ever World Day for Glaciers was held on March 21 to raise awareness about the global impacts of accelerating glacier melt. Over the past six years, five have witnessed the most rapid glacier loss ever recorded. The World Meteorological Organization warns that glaciers in many regions of the world will not survive this century. Vanishing glaciers threaten water supplies for hundreds of millions of people on our planet.

Researchers from Boston College found that glacier melting was happening at an even faster pace than previously thought. They warned that as melting increases, it will drive even faster melting in the future. Scientists are actively mapping our planet's glaciers because they play a key role in cooling our planet by reflecting solar radiation that the land on Earth would otherwise absorb.

What's being done about melting glaciers?

Shifting away from our reliance on dirty energy sources and moving toward renewable options is vital for curbing the amount of heat-trapping gases being released into Earth's atmosphere.

There are things we can do to help when it comes time to consider making upgrades to our homes. Making choices like buying an induction stove rather than a conventional range, a heat pump instead of a conventional HVAC system, and an EV versus a gas-powered vehicle can have an impact.

