Heroic volunteer rallies to remedy disheartening scene left by marathoners at tourist hot spot: 'It really is the face of the city'

"The city has been a better place thanks to them."

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: iStock

A popular tourist spot in British Columbia was left awash with litter in the aftermath of the Vancouver Marathon.

According to Daily Hive, a civic-minded local spent hours picking up after the runners and spectators along the Stanley Park Seawall.

CBC News reported that the event attracted 25,000 runners from 60 countries, with thousands more spectators cheering them on. While many runners raised huge sums for good causes, the vast gathering also left locals with a huge mess to clean up.

The anonymous do-gooder told Daily Hive that they were motivated to act to protect the local wildlife and keep one of the city's most popular areas for cyclists beautiful. "Biking the Stanley Park Seawall is like the number one tourist activity here, so it really is the face of the city," they said.

The story highlights a crucial point about the environmental impact of major events such as marathons and street parades. Undoubtedly an economic boon for the cities and a great deal of fun, these large events generate a significant amount of waste in a short period.

Carelessly discarded plastic items aren't just an eyesore for residents; they're a real hazard for local wildlife. Some are entangled in the waste; others are poisoned by consuming plastic. Even the trash that isn't needlessly dropped on the ground is a concern for the planet, as much of it will end up clogging landfills.

The story generated a few comments from concerned readers.

One remarked on the lapses by the organizers: "The event organizers did not provide enough garbage cans on the route, 'nuff said."

Another suggested that even with an abundance of receptacles, some runners wouldn't care: "They just throw them wherever they run like some magic trash fairy is going to pick up after them."

Others focused on the positive side of the story, highlighting community action to keep the city clean: "There are groups of volunteers like them doing cleaning in the city for years! The city has been a better place thanks to them. I met some of them and they are very good people."

