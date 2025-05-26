Officials issue warning after animal is killed by person's thoughtless act: 'It's distressing to see'

Officials are urging the public to take littering more seriously after a duck was found fatally entangled in a fishing line in the River Cleddau.

What's happening?

This tragic incident was shared by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and comes following a recent call to action by the organization about the same issue, according to the Western Telegraph.

The duck was so badly injured by the line wrapped around its leg that circulation had been cut off, and the wounds were down to the bone. It also had damage to its wings from struggling to free itself. Ultimately, the duck had to be euthanized to prevent further suffering.

In 2024, 34% of RSPCA's litter-related calls involved fishing tackle litter. That doesn't mean that's the only type of litter causing these incidents, though: This is just one example of the more than 2,000 reports the organization received last year.

"It's distressing to see how our native wildlife is being affected by litter," said Carrie Stones, the group's anti-litter campaign manager, according to the Western Telegraph.

Why is littering so dangerous?

This isn't just about a few ducks in one river. According to the RSPCA, these avoidable incidents happen thousands of times each year. Animals from bears in the forest to sea turtles in the ocean have fallen victim to litter-related injuries.

With rising global temperatures already putting wildlife under stress, our habits around waste and plastic are becoming even more urgent to address.

Beyond animals, littering has impacts on our greater ecosystem. Plastic pollution releases harmful gases into our atmosphere, and increasing numbers of harmed species can reduce our environment's necessary biodiversity.

What's being done about harmful litter?

In Wales, the RSPCA is joining forces with Keep Wales Tidy for the Spring Clean Cymru campaign, encouraging residents to take part in community litter-pick events through April 6.

The campaign aims to reduce harm to wildlife and pets alike, particularly ahead of breeding season when animals are most vulnerable.

Beyond joining clean-up events, everyday actions matter, too. The RSPCA urges people to hold onto their trash until they can dispose of it properly or recycle it. Even better, cutting back on single-use plastics can prevent this kind of harm from happening in the first place.

And to see the positive side of the story: from snack wrapper recycling efforts to biodegradable water bottles, companies across the country are finding smarter ways to reduce waste and protect our planet.

