100% of Utah now in drought as homeowners are told to water lawns just twice a week

Some people may even be able to wait longer before turning on their sprinklers.

The Utah Department of Water Resources has reported that drought conditions now cover all of Utah, with 59% of the state in extreme drought due to record-low snowpack, according to local news station KSL.

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District in Northern Utah is asking customers to reduce use by 20%. In Salt Lake County, the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District has asked residents to cut water use by 10% and to water lawns only two days a week, KSL reported.

Some people may even be able to wait longer before turning on their sprinklers. Experts say the potential financial savings could also be significant.

Bryan Hopkins, a plant and wildlife sciences professor at Brigham Young University, told KSL that many people may be using about twice as much water as their yards and gardens actually need. Watering less frequently — especially early in the morning — could deliver "massive savings," he said, without requiring homeowners to completely change their yards.

In dry states, outdoor irrigation is often one of the biggest sources of residential water use, and overwatering can drive up utility bills while putting added strain on reservoirs and local water systems already stressed by drought. Using less water can help protect limited supplies and reduce waste at a moment when every drop matters.

In Utah and other states, residents trying to follow drought restrictions may worry about being penalized for brown grass or less manicured landscaping through strict homeowner association rules. But as KSL noted, Utah's Community Association Act protects homeowners who cut back on irrigation due to drought conditions, and HOAs are expected to follow the law.

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HOAs across the country have previously been criticized for standing in the way of money-saving and resource-saving home improvements, including rooftop solar and native plant lawns that use far less water than traditional grass.

For homeowners ready to rethink their lawns more dramatically, drought-tolerant landscaping alternatives can offer an efficient way to save water, money, and time, as maintenance is often less intensive compared to traditional grass lawns. Utah residents looking for additional ideas may also turn to the Utah State University Center for Water-Efficient Landscaping for guidance.

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