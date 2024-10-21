Hiker shares frustrating video after destructive trend takes over wildlife preserve: 'Such a shame'

"Everytime we go fishing, we end up filling a 30gal trash bag."

A hiker has taken to TikTok to share their frustrations about trash left around Blue Lake in Utah — and called out the organization that supposedly manages the area.

Gloria from the NoBoHoBo TikTok account (@thenobohobos) shared footage of their walk around the body of water, which initially looked stunning, with long grasses and sparkling blue water featured in the opening shot.

However, when Gloria stepped back and surveyed the surrounding shore, they pointed out rolled-up old rugs, various items of trash, and even a grill.

"It's really such a shame," Gloria said, with text on the video saying, "People, please pick up your garbage!"

Unfortunately, Blue Lake isn't the only hiking spot that is littered with other people's waste, with multiple social media users sharing pictures and videos of the trash they've encountered while trying to reconnect with nature.

Not only does this ruin the views and spoil otherwise picturesque spots, but some folks may end up spending their day clearing up the mess instead of reaping the benefits of time spent outdoors — including exercise and improved mental health.

The ecosystem suffers if trash is left behind, too. It could contaminate water sources, accidentally be eaten by creatures — leading to sickness or death that could have profound knock-on effects — or leach harmful chemicals into the soil that could prevent the future growth of plants.

But while we all hold a responsibility to clean up after ourselves when out in green spaces, Gloria also criticized the Utah Division of Natural Resources for the organization's inaction, which manages the area.

"It doesn't look like it's managed very well," Gloria said.

Fellow TikTokers were outraged by the scene and noted some rules to follow when visiting natural public spaces.

"That's so sad and nasty what is wrong with people," one user said.

"Take only pictures, leave only footprints," added another.

"Everytime we go fishing, we end up filling a 30gal trash bag," shared one conscientious viewer.

