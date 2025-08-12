Researchers discover surprising transformation in city-dwelling rodents: 'Doesn't mean that they're gonna be able to do that forever'

"It's important to … try to understand what these guys are up to."

A new study revealed a stunning transformation in urban rodents in Chicago, likely as a result of rapid urbanization.

What's happening?

The study, published in the journal Integrative & Comparative Biology, focused on the impact of urbanization on chipmunks and voles in the Chicago area. As Phys.org reported, the study results showed that chipmunks have increased in overall size, but their teeth have gotten smaller.

The article explained that researchers believe this is likely due to the food chipmunks are eating now. As a result of more interactions with humans, they have more access to the food we eat, but those are "soft foods" that require less bite force.

According to the study, voles' size remained relatively consistent, but the bumps on their skulls, where their inner ears are, have shrunk. Researchers think this could be a way the voles adapted to the noisy city environment, per Phys.org.

Why is the impact of urbanization on wildlife important?

While adaptation is positive, this study indicates that similar animals are responding differently. According to one researcher, that means conservation efforts may need to vary, as there's no "one-size-fits-all" approach, per Phys.org.

The article explained that Chicago urbanized rapidly between 1910 and 1950, and up to 34% of the land area was developed by 1992. As a result, animals have had to quickly adapt to a dwindling food supply and habitat.

Phys.org reported that Stephanie Smith, one of the researchers, said that while this adaptation is good, "that doesn't mean that they're gonna be able to do that forever. So it's important to … try to understand what these guys are up to."

There are plenty of other issues that can stem from wildlife's adaptation to urban environments. For instance, many animals lose their fear of humans, which can lead to more frequent interactions, per Critter Care Wildlife Society, that could result in harm to us or the animal.

Another concern the group emphasized is that poor urban conservation can affect biodiversity (which plays a role in our food supply) and reduce our connection with nature.

What's being done about wildlife conservation in cities?

Urban wildlife conservation is complex, but many people and organizations are stepping up to the challenge — like Arizona legislators' wildlife bridge or a local conservation group in Florida.

The Oregon Conservation Strategy recommends that local governments create green spaces that provide animal habitats and human recreation. The group also suggests supporting educational initiatives on urban wildlife and safe interaction.

Critter Care Wildlife Society offers ideas for action that anyone can take, such as proper garbage disposal, leashing pets, and avoiding feeding wild animals.

You can also create a safe environment for birds, squirrels, and pollinators by planting native species that provide them with food and shelter, according to Defenders of Wildlife.

