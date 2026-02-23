  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident issued warning after receiving mysterious package from overseas: 'You don't know what it could be harboring'

The best thing you can do when encountering a suspicious package is contact authorities.

by Ren Venkatesh
Unsolicited deliveries from China and other overseas regions are arriving in U.S. residents' mailboxes, with seeds often found in the unexpected packages.

Photo Credit: iStock

Considering the volume of packages we order and receive on a weekly basis, it's alarmingly easy for suspicious or nefarious items to slip through the cracks.

What's happening?

Unsolicited deliveries from China and other overseas regions are arriving in U.S. residents' mailboxes. The recipient often finds themselves faced with deceptively innocuous envelopes containing seeds, usually unlabeled. 

One Reddit user shared a few photographs of their latest unexpected package in the r/gardening subreddit, hoping for an identification and any further advice.

Unsolicited deliveries from China and other overseas regions are arriving in U.S. residents' mailboxes, with seeds often found in the unexpected packages.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Unsolicited deliveries from China and other overseas regions are arriving in U.S. residents' mailboxes, with seeds often found in the unexpected packages.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm tempted to just plant and see what it is but not sure that would be the right action," the user confessed. 

Especially given the prevalence of unsolicited mail-delivery advertisements, most residents aren't sufficiently aware of this issue to be concerned when they receive seemingly benign packages at their doorstep. 

Why are these deliveries concerning?

Whether intentionally malicious or not, many or most of these seeds, being international imports, will be invasive in the U.S. Residents who open these packages and plant their contents risk introducing invasive plants into the ecosystem. This could devastate local biodiversity, as the plants could spread uncontrollably and outcompete native species for space and nutrients.

Some users in the Reddit thread went so far as to point out that scams like these may be classified as a "'gentle' form of biological warfare." Depending on the type of seed and its invasive potential, the resulting plant can pose a threat to nearby agriculture, potentially causing a major economic disruption.

While the "biological warfare" claim may or may not be accurate — one Reddit commenter thought it sounded like a "conspiracy theory" — there's no underestimating the damage, intentional or not, that these shipments could cause. 

What's being done about these risky seeds?

The best thing you can do when encountering a suspicious package is report the delivery and hand over the seeds to your local authorities. Do not, under any circumstances, plant seeds that you did not request.

"You don't know what it could be harboring," one user commented. "Can be an invasive species of weed that can destroy your garden ecology."

If you're interested in combating invasive species on your own, you can try rewilding your yard with local native species to bolster your garden's resilience and crowd out invasive plants.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider