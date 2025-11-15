College students launch game-changing effort to combat major threat to food supply: 'I'm a big hater of the defeatist mindset'

"Where's the hope in that?"

Students at the University of Georgia's community garden are responding to weather patterns that disrupt harvest timing in Athens.

According to Grady Newsource, UGArden started as a student project that allowed participants to grow produce and meet people interested in sustainable farming.

Owen Setterlind holds a position on the executive board while working as a composting intern through UGA's Office of Sustainability.

He saw seasonal patterns become less dependable. Crops now go into the ground weeks later than they did before because conditions aren't right when they used to be.

However, Setterlind rejected defeatism about individual contributions in favor of hope.

"I'm a big hater of the defeatist mindset," he said. "'What's the point?' is such a sad way of looking at things. Where's the hope in that?"

Athens has seen fluctuations between abundant rainfall and dry spells. This inconsistency throws off the schedules growers have used for years.

The garden cultivates more fertile soil by turning organic waste into healthy compost. What started as extra work has become standard practice.

Dining halls on campus track discarded food through measurement programs. The data they collect helps inform purchasing decisions and sends waste to composting piles instead of methane-spewing landfills.

Members try plants that handle temperature extremes and limited water. Some gardens use covers for sun protection and irrigation that keeps soil moist. Different organizations work together on these goals rather than pursuing them separately.

The changes give students and community members ways to grow nutritious food while learning techniques suited to current conditions. Garden spaces let people take action on environmental problems and meet others doing the same kind of work.

If you want to help similar projects, look for community gardens in your area that accept volunteers or donations. Supporting local food systems builds strength while giving neighbors access to fresh vegetables.

