Young people join UN effort to solve pressing global issue: 'Hold the world accountable'

These 14 new members represent every corner of the globe.

At a time when world leaders are still arguing over climate deadlines, the United Nations just doubled its bet on the one group that doesn't have the luxury of waiting: young people.

As reported by News.Az, the UN announced the next generation of climate leaders on International Youth Day. It emphasized the importance of youth activism by announcing the appointment of 14 young people from around the world to its Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, up from seven in past years.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the new members, emphasizing the importance of amplifying youth voices in a year that marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

These 14 new members represent every corner of the globe and bring a powerful mix of expertise, from engineering Arctic water systems to training young UN climate negotiators, from harnessing artificial intelligence to track deforestation to mobilizing climate-health campaigns across the Caribbean.

Each one carries stories rooted in their communities, and together, they embody how today's youth are both inheritors of the climate crisis and architects of its solutions.

Members like Angela Busheska of North Macedonia are inventing tools, such as TerraTrace, which uses satellite data to help small farmers comply with deforestation rules. Ashley Lashley of Barbados is leading one of the world's largest youth movements at the intersection of climate and health. Charitie Ropati of Alaska, an Indigenous scientist and engineer, is fighting to protect Arctic communities, where warming is nearly four times faster than the global average.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"This role allows me to ensure that our knowledge systems and lived experiences shape global climate solutions rooted in justice, Indigenous rights, self-determination, and sovereignty," said Ropati.

The group's diversity ensures that the UN doesn't just get technical expertise, but also gains lived experience. Their perspectives will help guide the UN as it presses countries to update their national climate plans this year in line with the Paris Agreement.

"To serve in this role is to carry the Caribbean's cry for climate justice and to hold the world accountable for the debt it owes to SIDS," said Lashley, referring to Small Island Developing States.

The impact extends beyond policy rooms. These young leaders are already inspiring peers to take climate action in their own communities, whether that means joining local cleanup efforts, pushing for renewable energy transitions, or advocating for environmental justice.

At a time when the climate crisis feels overwhelming, the UN shows that the solutions may already be here in the hands of the generation that refuses to give up on the future.

Which of these factors will be most important to you when you make your next car purchase? Cost 💰 Performance 💪 Appearance 😎 Environmental impact 🌎 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.