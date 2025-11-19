Experts warn California residents are 'getting eaten alive' this winter: 'You can't get away from it'

Sacramento residents are facing an unexpected mosquito surge this November, with families reporting relentless swarms around their homes.

What's happening?

According to CBS News, experts attribute the unusual winter activity to weather patterns creating ideal breeding conditions for several species.

Rain in October that was followed by warmer temperatures created standing water where mosquitoes could breed throughout the greater Sacramento area. The precipitation also triggered invasive mosquito species to develop in people's backyards, where they can thrive in as little as a bottle cap's worth of water.

"It's impacting everybody, like you can't get away from it," said Violet Marshall, who lives in nearby Carmichael. She told CBS News her daughter comes home from school football games covered in bites.

Agricultural mosquitoes compounded the problem by moving into urban areas to shelter for the winter, when crops are harvested.

"Really, there are all kinds of conditions right now for maybe two or three different types of species to be able to provide this biting pressure," Jake Hartle, deputy general manager with the Placer County Vector Control District, told the news outlet.

Why is mosquito activity important?

The planet's continued overheating creates prime conditions for the increased spread of mosquito-borne illnesses. Rising temperatures extend the bugs' breeding seasons and expand their geographic range, bringing disease risks to communities previously unaffected.

Texas communities and China's Guangdong province are examples of areas that have faced similar outbreaks, showing how changing weather patterns affect regions across the nation and the world. Dengue fever cases have also surged in unexpected locations, while malaria has also returned to areas that previously eliminated it.

While Hartle's district saw decreased West Nile virus cases since the summer, the unusual November activity signals shifting patterns. Warmer weather allows mosquitoes to remain active longer, threatening community health and making the outdoors harder to enjoy.

What's being done about mosquito populations?

Hartle expects mosquito activity to decrease as temperatures drop in November, offering potential relief. Vector control districts monitor mosquito populations and take action when necessary to protect local communities.

Urban planning initiatives are incorporating mosquito management into city design and planning, while communities are also working to develop innovative control methods, including genetically modified mosquitoes that reduce disease transmission.

