Authorities issue warning as old disease quickly spreads through major city: 'A classic case of the one-size-fits-all approach'

China is facing its biggest mosquito-transmitted illness outbreak yet, with Guangdong province recording over 10,000 infections of the chikungunya virus in the past few months, according to NBC News.

What's happening?

Guangdong logged more than 600 daily infections at peak levels. This outbreak surpasses the country's total cases from the entire previous decade.

Chikungunya spreads through mosquito bites and causes severe joint pain that can last for months. Although it is seldom deadly, it causes headaches, muscular aches, and exhaustion.

Chinese authorities have responded with strict containment measures, including asking residents to drain any still water. Workers spray bug killer across affected zones several times a day. Meanwhile, hospitals built isolation beds with mosquito nets, and officials have demanded immediate reports of suspected infections.

However, not all residents are on board with the Chinese government's disease control approach. One resident posted on social media: "It's really great to see years of accumulated old trash removed. But it's a bit too much to dump out even the cats' water bowls. That's a classic case of the one-size-fits-all approach."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control warned Americans in August about traveling to Guangdong.

Why is the chikungunya outbreak concerning?

Higher global temperatures create perfect environments for reproduction for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Regions that have avoided mosquitoes for decades are facing new health risks.

The virus infected 270,000 people worldwide this year, killing an estimated 110. Now, nearly six billion people live where chikungunya could spread.

Infected travelers unknowingly transport the virus between continents: for instance, someone bitten in China boards a plane, lands elsewhere, gets bitten by a mosquito, and spreads the illness, starting another outbreak. According to the CDC, the virus rarely spreads between people without a mosquito as a vector; however, the risk of this happening is higher during the early stages of illness.

What can I do to help prevent chikungunya?

If you live in a warm climate, remove still water around your home where mosquitoes reproduce. Check gutters, planters, and outdoor containers every week.

Put up window screens and apply bug spray when you go outdoors. Wear long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk, which is when mosquitoes are most active.

Support community mosquito control programs. Many cities offer free water treatment services for residents with clogged drains.

Get vaccinated before traveling to areas with outbreaks. The CDC recommends that travelers check outbreak maps before traveling internationally.

