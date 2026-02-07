Officials issue sweeping ban on common hunting practice: 'It's simply wrong'

The U.K. government is introducing a monthslong ban on hunting brown hares during their breeding season.

As The Guardian reported, officials have passed a ban that will prohibit the shooting of brown hares from February to October, specifically targeting the hares' key breeding months.

Mary Creagh, the U.K.'s Minister for Nature, noted that the hunting ban will address significant animal welfare concerns regarding the brown hare. The measure aims to stop the annual killing of thousands of pregnant or nursing females and protect young leverets from starvation.

"Brown hares are a cherished part of our countryside, an iconic British species, and it's simply wrong that so many are shot during breeding season," Creagh told The Guardian. "I am determined to stop the decline of this wonderful animal."

In many cases, certain species are targeted for hunting as a form of population control. Throughout the U.K., many residents participate in the shooting of brown hares due to a preconceived notion that the animal's population has ballooned out of control.

However, data from the Hare Preservation Trust shows that brown hare populations in England and Wales have declined by more than 80% over the last 100 years. While the exact reasons for this decline are unclear, many signs point to the U.K.'s increased agricultural industry.

According to George Eustice, the former Conservative environment secretary, the idea of protecting brown hares has been around for years. Despite this, a previously proposed hare hunting ban was blocked.

Eustice spoke to The Guardian about the importance of ensuring the brown hare's survival.

"The first principle of conservation is to protect species during their breeding season, so it is excellent news that the government will now create a modern close season on the shooting of hares," Eustice said.

Brown hares are not only a crucial component of the food chain in the U.K., but they also play a role in grazing local vegetation. By enacting a temporary ban on the hunting of brown hares, the U.K. may be able to ensure the species continues to help protect its biodiversity.

