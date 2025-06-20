The impacts of the crime can be devastating.

A man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison following nine instances of "flytipping," or illegal dumping.

According to the Center for Community Progress, illegal dumping is when someone leaves waste, like trash or furniture, in an area where it doesn't belong, such as a vacant lot.

As the BBC reported, Michael McDonagh brought waste into Buckinghamshire, England, nine times between September 2022 and January 2024. Even though he was caught after the eighth instance, the BBC reported that he proceeded to dump his waste again.

The publication explained that the local council discovered McDonagh because they found trash that featured his personal information.

McDonagh received a 15-month prison sentence, and he must also pay £2,576.12 ($3,467) in compensation to the council and £3,511.80 ($4,726) to Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Limited.

While this instance happened in the U.K., illegal dumping is a worldwide issue. In Oregon, for example, someone started a forest fire while trying to cover their tracks.

Trash piles in neighborhoods or along the side of the road disturb the natural beauty of the environment. Cities must pay for trash to be picked up, which can raise taxes, according to the Center for Community Progress.

On top of that, the environmental impacts of illegal dumping can be devastating. Unlike landfills, illegal dumping grounds have no regulations or monitoring.

That means polluted runoff has free rein to enter waterways or soak into the soil, damaging local ecosystems and making it harder for plants to grow. A study published in the journal Land Use Policy has also noted that illegal dumping sites often invite invasive species.

An EPA statement highlighted the dangers of polluted water, stating, "Stormwater from dumpsites can contain chemicals that contaminate wells and surface water beyond quality standards."

Large piles of trash are also flammable, leading to worse fires or even spontaneous combustion, as described by Dumpsters.com.

Dumping can also impact animals, as piles of trash can block their paths, disturb their habitats, and make them sick or injured.

With that said, there are plenty of ways you can get involved in curbing illegal dumping. If you see someone dropping trash where it doesn't belong, report it to your local waste authority.

Or, if you want to help remove existing trash piles, join a local cleanup with a nonprofit or organization near you.

