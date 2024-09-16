White House kicks off new campaign to combat major contributor to climate change: 'Most of the discussion ... focuses on carbon dioxide'

The White House announced exciting plans to help us gain a cooler future by tackling a lesser-known but influential driver of atmospheric pollution: nitrous oxide.

This move marks a new chapter in America's climate strategy, building on recent successes in reducing methane pollution, according to climate and energy reporter Valerie Volcovici of Reuters.

Nitrous oxide is a potent dirty gas that drives rising global temperatures, even though it doesn't get as much attention as its cohort, carbon dioxide. Cutting nitrous oxide pollution is a quick and cost-effective way to pump the brakes on atmospheric damage.

This new focus is a victory for the planet, our wallets, and our health. Many steps to reduce nitrous oxide pollution, including using fertilizers more efficiently, save farmers money and lead to cleaner air and water in our communities. Some companies are already working on making products such as nylon more eco-friendly by cutting their nitrous oxide use.

"Most of the discussion of climate change focuses on carbon dioxide, but super pollutants like methane and nitrous oxide cause half of the climate change we're experiencing today," John Podesta, senior adviser to the president for international climate policy, said.

Gabrielle Dreyfus, chief scientist at the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, added an optimistic note: "When the U.S. and China work together, big things can happen." Because both countries are now committed to tackling potent dirty gases such as nitrous oxide, methane, and carbon, there is a real opportunity for global cooperation and faster climate action.

This latest move by the U.S. shows that in the fight against atmospheric pollution, every step is worth celebrating, no matter how small. By targeting nitrous oxide, we're not just cooling down the planet; we're creating a healthier, more sustainable world for everyone to enjoy. Now that's something to feel good about.

