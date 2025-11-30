Researchers make surprising discovery after installing cameras across vast forest: 'Can sustain robust populations'

A new study has shown how biodiversity can be sustained alongside moderate land development, according to Phys.org.

Researchers installed trail cameras across 1,500 square kilometers (579 square miles) of the forests of Uaxactun in Guatemala. Despite low-level hunting and logging happening in the region, the cameras were able to capture footage of 26 animal species over the course of two dry seasons.

This included the first-recorded instance of a jaguar hunting an ocelot. The biodiversity witnessed in managed areas rivalled that of nearby protected areas in the same Maya Biosphere Reserve. The study's footage was vital to dispelling a common conclusion in forest assessment.

"While our results show this wasn't the case in Uaxactun, forests in many tropical regions can appear lush and healthy from above, even as their canopies conceal what's known as an 'empty forest' — a landscape stripped of wildlife," said author Daniel Thornton.

This isn't to say the selective logging and hunting had no impact on wildlife. Human activity changed the distribution of animals. Some species retreated into more secluded areas of the forest when encountering human activity, while their prey thrived in their absence.

That said, the presence of two national parks nearby helped buffer these migrations. Researchers also stressed that this careful balance between development and sustainability was only possible thanks to stringent harvesting standards by locals, including attaining Forest Stewardship Council certification.

Healthy, mature forests play a vital role in supporting the lives of all kinds. They're able to improve air quality while sequestering carbon. Transpiration and shade provide needed cooling in a world that's getting hotter and hotter. Deep root systems prevent erosion and mitigate surface flooding conditions by helping water infiltrate into the soil rather than roll over it. These benefits make it worth the investment of protecting habitat.

"Uaxactun shows that when local people have the resources, the rights, and the will, community-based forest management can sustain robust populations of wildlife and function as one of the planet's most resilient conservation strategies," said program director Roan McNab.

