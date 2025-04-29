Scientists make strides in battle against microscopic insects wreaking havoc on the food supply: 'Extremely meaningful in today's world'

The two-spotted spider mite is an agricultural pest that poses a threat to a number of crops and fruit trees, but scientists have uncovered information in their saliva that could help control their populations.

Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science studied substances called elicitors — molecules that plants and pests possess that enhance the defense response of plants — in two-spotted spider mites, a particularly troublesome species because of its quick reproduction and ability to develop pesticide resistance.

They summarized their findings in a news release, explaining that previous research had already identified specific elicitor proteins called tetranins in the spider mites' salivary glands — Tet1 and Tet 2. The newest investigation looked into the effects of an additional 18 salivary gland proteins on the resistance of common bean leaves, discovering two new tetranins, T3 and T4.

These two tetranins were found to reduce the reproduction of spider mites on the plants, but the effect varied greatly depending on which plants the mites fed on. For instance, mites that fed on common beans, their preferred host, had significantly higher levels of Tet3 and Tet4 expression than those on cucumbers.

According to the researchers, this information could aid in breeding more sensitive and resilient crops without the use of pesticides.

"Elicitors may be useful as biostimulants that can increase the potential pest resistance of plants," lead researcher Gen-ichiro Arimura said. "The development of such organic farming techniques is extremely meaningful in today's world, as the environmental and ecological impact of heavy pesticide use grows more severe. Hopefully, identifying elicitors secreted by pests and elucidating their functions will lead to unprecedented spider mite countermeasures."

Conventional pesticides can impact ecosystems and are a threat to human health and wildlife. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, some may be carcinogens and others may affect the hormone or endocrine systems in the body.

This study offers just one of many scientific discoveries that could help us transition to more environmentally friendly alternatives to pest management. For instance, Pennsylvania State University researchers have proposed predatory stink bugs as an alternative to pesticides in the fight against invasive lanternflies. Plus, another team of scientists has developed four varieties of long beans that are pest-resistant.

