Twin baby moose trade wobbly kicks, then snuggle up beside mom

The creators said they had even heard of a mom with triplets, but unfortunately didn't spot it.

Few wildlife moments are as endearing as baby animals trying to figure out their legs for the first time.

What happened?

A recently shared moose clip by Rick and Libby Libbey of MooseMan Nature Photos (@MooseManNaturePhotos) has viewers swooning as twin newborn calves, still shaky on their feet, break into mini zoomies, throw playful kicks, and eventually cuddle up beside their mother.

In the short video, two newborn moose twins wobble through an energetic burst of play before wearing themselves out and settling down next to their mother.

The creators wrote, "these two babies are both bulls" in the caption and highlighted 47 seconds as a key moment, when "one of the babies gives his best effort to kick his brother during playtime."

While you might think twins are an unusual sighting, that apparently isn't the case.

"Most of the moms we spent time with had twins, actually only one of about ten had a single calf," the Libbeys noted.

The creators said they had even heard of a mom with triplets, but unfortunately didn't spot it.

"Being a twin myself, it's so awesome they have a built in pal to get in mischief with and snuggle with," a commenter wrote of the scene.

Why does it matter?

The video captures a fleeting stage of life, when the calves are still unsteady, curious, and completely dependent on their mother.

It also shows wild behavior in a natural setting. These are not trained animals or part of a staged encounter, but just two young moose learning how to move, play, and settle down after burning off some energy.

Throughout it, the mother stays nearby while the calves roughhouse and later curl up beside her.

Another commenter reacted: "What a pair! It's more fun together, isn't it? Especially with such a calm and reliable mother!"

What's being done?

The best wildlife viewing usually comes from patience and distance, not from getting closer. In the caption, the Libbeys emphasize a "respect for nature" in the caption.

Moose mothers with calves can be especially protective, so trying to approach for a photo can be risky for both people and the animals.

If you ever spot moose in the wild, it is best to stay well back, keep noise low, and use binoculars or a zoom lens instead of moving in. Giving wildlife space helps reduce stress and lowers the chance of a dangerous interaction.

The moose bulls were progressing quickly, and the creators acknowledged there's a "very small window of time to catch them this young."

They added an update on the bulls' progress.

"We recently watched Royal grow several inches in less than a week," the Libbeys wrote. "It's amazing. Lots of video production needs to happen, and it will."

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