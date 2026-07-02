Only days old, Alaska moose calf curls up beside its mom in a wild moment few ever see

Without interrupting those critical early stages of survival.

A recent Instagram post is offering viewers a quiet look at a moose calf, just a few days old, settling down beside its mother.

What happened?

Nick (@nick_in_alaska), a wildlife photographer and content creator based in Alaska, captured the footage.

"Only a couple days old, this moose calf curled up beside its mom for a post-meal nap," the creator explained in the caption.

"At this age, moose calves spend much of their day nursing and sleeping, growing fast while staying close to their mother for warmth, protection, and comfort," Nick added.

Recorded with a telephoto lens, the video shows the small calf resting close to the adult after nursing.

For the creator, the scene was a reminder to them that "some of the most incredible wildlife encounters aren't the dramatic ones, they're the quiet moments that few people ever get to witness."

Why does it matter?

A newborn moose curled up beside its mother may seem like a simple sight, but it highlights how much wildlife depends on protected habitat, minimal human disturbance, and the time and space needed to raise its young.

For new mothers, those quiet moments are essential. Without them, it can negatively impact the calf's development, or put a protective mother moose in danger, as well as potentially harming the human who interrupts them.

Moose cows are highly protective of their calves, which rely on them for food, warmth, and defense during the first weeks of life. By filming from a distance with a long lens, the videographer captured a natural moment without interrupting those critical early stages of survival.

What are people saying?

People in the comments were amazed by the quiet scene.

"So cute!!" one person wrote.

"A mother is a mother, no matter what," another chimed in.

"Simply beautiful," another wrote.

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