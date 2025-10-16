Farmers issue warning as staple crops become increasingly difficult to grow: 'We lost nearly 40%'

Farmers across Turkey are warning that extreme weather events are pushing their crops and livelihoods to the brink.

What's happening?

A series of devastating frosts, hailstorms, and record-breaking heatwaves has wiped out major portions of the country's citrus, apricot, and hazelnut harvests, threatening not just local incomes but global food supplies.

In the fertile Adana region of southern Turkey, citrus farmer Aleaddin Cogal told The Star that his lemon orchards have endured multiple disasters in a single season.

"At first, there was the frost and we lost a lot of blossoms," he explained. "Then we had a severe hailstorm when the fruits were small. Then a heatwave hit, and the sun was so intense that it literally boiled the fruit, killing it."

The result, he said, was catastrophic: "We lost nearly 40% of our produce."

Temperatures in Adana soared to 47.5 degrees Celsius (117.5 degrees Fahrenheit) — the hottest in 95 years, while unseasonal frosts in February and April destroyed early blossoms across the region.

Farmers in eastern Anatolia's Malatya province, known for its world-leading apricot production, described the frost damage as "harsher … than the earthquake" that struck the country in 2023. Even hazelnut growers in the north reported severe losses.

Why are crop losses concerning?

Turkey is a major agricultural hub, exporting citrus, apricots, and hazelnuts worldwide. But as global temperatures continue to climb, its farmers are facing longer droughts, more intense heat waves, and erratic rainfall, all of which reduce crop yields and increase food prices for shoppers.

"Cukurova is one of Turkey's most important agricultural regions," said Mehmet Akin Dogan, head of the Yuregir Chamber of Agriculture. "But in recent years, the growing effect of climate change has started threatening our agricultural activities."

For consumers, the impact is already visible. Lemon prices in Turkey have surged to 3 euros per kilo ($1.60 per pound) — higher than in Finland — as supplies shrink.

"I was going to export this crop," Cogal said. "Money would have come into our country. But now it's not happening because global warming is messing with the climate."

The ripple effect of these losses could go far beyond Turkey. As major exporters struggle to maintain supply, markets around the world may see higher prices for key staples. Farmers everywhere may face more challenges as unpredictable weather becomes the norm.

What's being done about crop losses?

Farmers and agricultural officials worldwide are calling for better crop insurance and increased government support to help farmers survive growing instances of extreme weather.

Meanwhile, efforts to make farming more resilient — including drought-resistant crop breeding, reforestation, and regenerative soil management — are gaining urgency.

Experts say that addressing the root cause means reducing planet-warming pollution and accelerating the shift toward clean energy. But individuals can help by supporting sustainable agriculture, cutting food waste, and choosing locally grown produce when possible.

