Researchers make alarming new discovery about migratory birds: 'We need to pinpoint when and where'

Changing weather patterns in the Caribbean are making it harder for beloved migratory birds to survive their journeys across the Americas.

What's happening?

A study from the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute reveals that droughts in the Caribbean are causing fewer birds to complete their spring migrations.

The research team tracked two species of warblers — small, colorful songbirds that spend winters in the Caribbean before flying north to raise their families. They found that when the birds' winter homes experienced less rainfall and fewer healthy plants, many didn't survive their spring journey north.

Why is incomplete migration concerning?

These findings hit home for anyone who enjoys watching birds visit their backyard feeders or hearing songbirds on morning walks.

When birds can't find enough food and shelter in their winter homes, they struggle to build up the energy they need for their incredible journeys — some flying thousands of miles to reach their summer destinations.

"To effectively conserve migratory birds, we need to pinpoint when and where in their annual cycle they're under threat," explains Nathan Cooper, the study's lead author. "Being able to reliably estimate survival during migration versus stationary periods is the first step towards figuring out when, where and how birds are dying throughout the year."

With the Caribbean expected to become drier in the coming decades, these feathered friends face an increasingly difficult challenge.

This isn't just about birds. It's about maintaining the delicate balance of our ecosystems, from the insects these birds eat to the plants they help pollinate.

What's being done to help these birds?

Scientists are using this research to identify the most drought-resistant areas in the Caribbean, which can become safe havens for birds during dry spells.

Conservation groups are already working to protect these crucial winter habitats. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has also stepped up, providing funding for a new four-year project to better understand how to protect these remarkable travelers throughout their entire year-long journey.

You can help, too. Supporting bird-friendly practices at home, like cultivating native plant gardens that provide food and shelter, helps birds recover from their long flights.

