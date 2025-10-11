Man slams new US government report as riddled with 'more than 100 factual errors': 'Outright false'

"It makes a bunch of bold — false — claims and backs them up with sources that don't even exist."

In July, the Trump administration said in a climate report that increased carbon dioxide pollution does not raise sea levels, intensify extreme weather events, or harm the environment.

These falsehoods have been proved incorrect many times over, as humans' use of dirty energy sources has produced heat-trapping gases that envelop Earth like a blanket, trapping heat and pushing global temperatures to record highs.

This is melting ice and expanding water, making wildfires and other disasters more frequent and severe, and threatening animal species and their habitats.

Each of the last 10 years, for example, has marked one of the 10 hottest years on record, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This highlights a worrisome trend: Since 1982, the rate of warming is three times faster than it was from 1850.

Scientists have determined that human activities are responsible for a rise of about 1.1 degrees Celsius in the global surface temperature, disrupting the water cycle, carbon cycle, plants, animals, and more.

Some of the biggest consequences include rising agricultural and insurance costs. A 2024 study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research shows this will have major economic consequences.

As part of its fact-checking mission, Indivisible NOVA West (@indivisiblenovawest) noted that climate experts from the United Kingdom's Carbon Brief dove into the Department of Energy report to call out its contentions, which included that the changing climate won't cause financial problems and that mitigation efforts would be "detrimental."

"It makes a bunch of bold — false — claims and backs them up with sources that don't even exist," the creator said. "And don't just take my word for it. Carbon Brief commissioned a team of climate scientists to conduct their own review of the report, and what they discovered was more than 100 factual errors that ranged from misleading to outright false."

The creator added that this "low-quality … easily debunkable" report will be used to craft policy. He said that the administration will never choose clean air and drinking water over "allowing a donor corporation to cut costs by dumping industrial waste into your water sources or emitting noxious gases into your airways."

While the situation is alarming, there are many ways you can take action. At home, make planet-friendly choices to reduce your environmental impact, such as rewilding your yard or eating more plant-based meals. When you're on the go, choose public transit or opt to cycle or walk.

Talking about critical climate issues can also help. Spreading true, science-based information among family and friends has a cascading effect, just like small everyday choices that add up in big ways.

And if you want to go all in, look no further than solar panels and other electric home upgrades.

And if you want to go all in, look no further than solar panels and other electric home upgrades.




