Officials celebrate game-changing upgrade at iconic US sports stadium: 'Really happy'

Inside Kansas City's Truman Sports Complex, professional sports teams toil and triumph. But outside the stadiums, a new look is on its way.

As KSHB reported, the facility's grounds will now bloom full of plants that are native to Missouri, and it's all thanks to the efforts of dozens of volunteers.

Over 5,000 square feet of land have been sown with 5,600 flowers and grasses. The initiative aims to beautify the area and boost local pride in preparation for the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament to come to town in June.

"I want to see Kansas City on the screen and make it recognizable, right? And native plants do that," Cydney Ross, outdoor education manager with Deep Roots KC, told KSHB. Her organization is one of the project's five supporting partners.

Plus, local pride is just one of the many reasons to get excited about native plants. They also save gardeners money by needing less water and maintenance as well as provide a haven for the pollinator species that support our food system.

"They're accustomed to the climate and the weather that we have here in Missouri," said Truman Sports Complex groundskeeper John Rizzo, per KSHB. "They should be able to thrive on their own."





You don't need a garden as big as a sports stadium to enjoy native plants. You can improve any water-guzzling yard with native species and reap the cost benefits in your own home. Plus, you might get to see more wildlife from your windows.

The people who helped transform one of Kansas City's most popular locations certainly believed in the mission.

"I love Missouri. I love taking care of our native habitat," Teala Sadler, one of the volunteers, told KSHB during a planting session. "I'm really happy to be here."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.