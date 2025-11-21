Tribal community transforms historic US river with generous donation: 'One of the most significant cultural resources'

"When every citizen learns to respect this great flowing entity of water, it will continue to replenish us."

A Tribal community in Nevada has made a significant contribution to support an important environmental project.

According to local news outlet This Is Reno, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony donated $10,000 to One Truckee River. The nonprofit coordinates with public and private partners to protect the river and its ecosystem.

While it's not currently designated as such, the RSIC considers the Truckee River a Traditional Cultural Property and has been advocating for its inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places, which could further protect the essential water source and habitat.

The Truckee River is "one of the most significant cultural resources of the Truckee Meadows," said Michon Eben, RSIC Tribal historic preservation officer, according to the local outlet. Eben continued, "When every citizen learns to respect this great flowing entity of water, it will continue to replenish us."

Rivers play a crucial ecological role, providing water for diverse plant and animal life, acting as natural filters, regulating water flow, and supporting food chains. In these and so many other ways, they sustain communities too. Not only contributing to water supplies and natural flood management, rivers also support local economies and recreational activities tied to fishing and exploring.

"This vital river supplies 85 percent of the water used in homes and businesses throughout the Truckee Meadows," Tribal Chairman Daryl Gardipe told This Is Reno. "We are fortunate to have a like-minded organization, One Truckee River, who is doing the actual work to ensure healthy water quality and a thriving environment for all our future generations."

As rising global temperatures — driven by human activities, such as burning fossil fuels — threaten to intensify droughts and exacerbate floods, caring for these critical ecosystems promises to benefit everyone.

OTR shared its gratitude to the RSIC for its generous donation and collaboration. This Is Reno reported that the funds will help support local programs such as "the Truckee River Urban Tree Workforce Program, which provides vegetation management, job training, and certification for individuals facing employment barriers."

