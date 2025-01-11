  • Outdoors Outdoors

Outraged passerby shares maddening image of a vehicle's parking job: 'This is actually just crazy'

"You have no right to block a public easement."

by Patrick Long
"This is actually just crazy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Everyone has seen an infuriating parking job before, but have you ever seen one that you might trip over? If not, this Reddit post will change that — and leave you shaking your head in disbelief.

A Redditor shared an image recently that had the entire comment section up in arms. It showed a pickup truck backed so far into a parking spot that its bed (complete with a trailer hitch) was covering the entire sidewalk behind it.

"This is actually just crazy."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is actually just crazy," wrote the original poster. "Visiting Huntsville and seeing lots of this. Everyone's got [a] big truck."

It's rude enough to take up extra parking space with a greedy parking job, but to also take up walking space is just dangerous.

The image speaks to something bigger than a rude person being selfish, though. It displays the burden on our world that oversized vehicles have. 

To be fair, big pickup trucks have numerous useful applications for all kinds of people — contractors, for instance. However, not everyone buys them for their utility.  Unnecessary gas-guzzlers mean more dirty emissions, which only exacerbates the overheating of our planet.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

It's only fitting that those same pollution-heavy vehicles can gobble up our living space and make our communities less safe and communal. But what's to be done about it?

Consider utilizing public transportation or opting for a bike when you have shorter distances to travel. These are both cost-effective ways to reduce vehicle emissions. Choosing to walk or carpool — or at the very least park with consideration for others — whenever possible is a fairly attainable and impactful goal.

Commenters were rightfully agitated by the image.

🗣️ Do you think our power grid needs to be upgraded?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some states ☝️

🔘 Not really 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"You have no right to block a public easement," wrote one user.

"Vehicles should be required to fit in parking spaces to be road legal," another Redditor suggested.

"Yeah I know this pain," another user wrote. "Pickup trucks in parking ramps are the bane of my existence."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x