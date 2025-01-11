Outraged passerby shares maddening image of a vehicle's parking job: 'This is actually just crazy'

"You have no right to block a public easement."

Everyone has seen an infuriating parking job before, but have you ever seen one that you might trip over? If not, this Reddit post will change that — and leave you shaking your head in disbelief.

A Redditor shared an image recently that had the entire comment section up in arms. It showed a pickup truck backed so far into a parking spot that its bed (complete with a trailer hitch) was covering the entire sidewalk behind it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is actually just crazy," wrote the original poster. "Visiting Huntsville and seeing lots of this. Everyone's got [a] big truck."

It's rude enough to take up extra parking space with a greedy parking job, but to also take up walking space is just dangerous.

The image speaks to something bigger than a rude person being selfish, though. It displays the burden on our world that oversized vehicles have.

To be fair, big pickup trucks have numerous useful applications for all kinds of people — contractors, for instance. However, not everyone buys them for their utility. Unnecessary gas-guzzlers mean more dirty emissions, which only exacerbates the overheating of our planet.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It's only fitting that those same pollution-heavy vehicles can gobble up our living space and make our communities less safe and communal. But what's to be done about it?

Consider utilizing public transportation or opting for a bike when you have shorter distances to travel. These are both cost-effective ways to reduce vehicle emissions. Choosing to walk or carpool — or at the very least park with consideration for others — whenever possible is a fairly attainable and impactful goal.

Commenters were rightfully agitated by the image.

🗣️ Do you think our power grid needs to be upgraded?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"You have no right to block a public easement," wrote one user.

"Vehicles should be required to fit in parking spaces to be road legal," another Redditor suggested.

"Yeah I know this pain," another user wrote. "Pickup trucks in parking ramps are the bane of my existence."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.