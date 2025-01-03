Homeowner calls out ongoing problem with neighbor's truck: '[It's] annoying'

It's one thing to get up with the sun or the crowing of a rooster — it's another thing to awaken unexpectedly due to loud neighbors, which is what's happening to this Redditor. Every day at 6:38 a.m., their neighbor's truck becomes an alarm clock when they start it.

The sound is so loud that the Reddit post describes it as being even louder than a Harley Davidson motorcycle — which can be 100 decibels with no muffler. The OP states, "It's an old truck that needs a new muffler." They added they're tempted to "put a muffler shop business card on his windshield."

When people think of pollution, noise may not immediately come to mind. However, constant noise has continued to affect communities around the world. From people laying on car horns in traffic to blasting music during quiet hours, too much noise at inappropriate hours can affect people and wildlife by disrupting the circadian rhythm. According to Environmental Health, sound over 85 decibels is harmful to human ears — however, some common sounds go over 90 decibels.

If the poster is serious about giving the neighbor a card, it may be a good first step to a conflict solution. After all, poor sleep can leave one feeling groggy, having brain fog, and even creating other health concerns like inflammation, weight issues, increased diabetes risk, and mood swings. A card with a simple written note may help the neighbor get the point about disturbing the peace — which they may not even be aware of.

Unfortunately, the Redditor isn't the only one waking up early from car noise.

One response said: "Some douchebag near me gets a ride to work, and the driver will lay into their horn at 4:30 am to signal he has arrived."

Someone else complained: "I have the same problem except they usually also have their radio bumping ridiculously loud while the car warms up with nobody in it. The lack of self-awareness or empathy is annoying."

There is a case for talking things out. One person told a feel-good story about a neighbor's friendly approach to discussing the noise made by a bike owned by the commenter's boyfriend: "One day the neighbor came over with a case of beer and asked if we could limit the idle time because it was waking his daughter up. My [significant other] apologized and took care to limit the time the bike idled."

