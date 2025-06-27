Officials declare emergency as wildfire rips through over 20,000 acres of US land: 'Danger and destruction'

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is taking the necessary steps to combat the latest extreme weather event in the state.

What's happening?

As detailed by the Santa Fe New Mexican, Grisham declared an emergency in Grant County after a devastating wildfire that has "burned more than 24,000 acres north of Silver City." Known as the Trout Fire, the blaze has been burning since June 12 but is at least 41% contained and was ruled to have been caused by lightning.

Grisham's declaration also authorized $750,000 in emergency response spending, which includes the deployment of the New Mexico National Guard. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also sent Grisham a Fire Management Assistance Grant, which the state can use to request "additional firefighting crews, fire engines, air support, sheltering assistance and personnel from federal or other entities," per the Santa Fe New Mexican.

"New Mexicans are all too familiar with the devastation that comes from wildfires that bring danger and destruction to everything in their paths," Grisham said in a news release, per the Santa Fe New Mexican. "I appreciate our federal partners for taking this threat seriously and for doing their part in supporting the responders who are working their hardest to protect the community."

Why is this important?

As temperatures rise during the summer months, many areas are bracing for a difficult wildfire season, and a warming climate makes these disasters even more devastating. Rising global temperatures have caused wildfires to happen more frequently and persist for longer.

In addition to the destruction caused by the Trout Fire, New Mexico residents are facing a potentially dangerous situation from the smoke polluting the air. This can cause respiratory issues and exacerbate health conditions such as asthma.

Before Gov. Grisham's emergency declaration, New Mexico health and environment officials issued a smoke advisory for Grant and Catron counties due to the poor air quality caused by the Trout Fire and the Buck Fire, which has been burning near Aragon. The state's Department of Health and Environment Department warned that air quality as far south as Las Cruces could be affected by the ongoing blazes.

"As smoke from the Trout and Buck fires affects communities in Grant and Catron counties, we urge residents to stay alert and take steps to protect their health," Cindy Hollenberg, Air Quality Bureau chief for the Environment Department, said in a release, per the Santa Fe New Mexican.

What's being done about this?

Dr. Chelsea Langer, bureau chief of the state Department of Health's Environmental Health Epidemiology Bureau, advised residents in fire- and smoke-affected areas to limit outdoor activities and take other steps to protect their health. The Santa Fe New Mexican explained that low visibility indicates air quality is "unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart or lung diseases, asthma or other respiratory illness."

If you're in an area susceptible to wildfires, it's important to stay informed about critical climate issues and take local action.

It's crucial to stay inside during times of poor air quality, but if you have to go outside, wearing masks like N95 or P100 can help protect you from breathing in smoke particles. Air purifiers can further improve your indoor air quality by capturing harmful particles. Protecting your health and the health of your loved ones should be the No. 1 priority during wildfire events.

