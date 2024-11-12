Floods devastate one of the world's leading rice-producing countries — here's how it could impact the global food supply

"To ensure food security … it is essential to develop more flood- and drought-tolerant crop varieties."

Floods have hit Bangladesh, the world's third-largest rice producer, destroying over a million metric tons of rice. Soaring food prices are pressuring the country to boost imports of the essential grain.

What's happening?

Severe flooding in August and October caused by heavy monsoon rainfall killed at least 75 and impacted over 18 million people. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is providing essential aid supplies in an urgent humanitarian response. Part of the effort is transporting medical supplies to the country's health clinics to help local authorities fight the spread of waterborne diseases.

Bangladesh produces around 39 million tons of grain annually to feed its population of 170 million.

According to a food ministry official, per Reuters, the significant loss of rice production has prompted the Bangladesh government to import 500,000 tons of rice. The estimate of the country's agricultural losses, which include more than 200,000 tons of vegetables, is around $380 million.

Food prices in Bangladesh have soared nearly 20% since the flooding.

Why is flooding in Bangladesh important?

Disruptions from natural disasters to food production mean the country has to rely more on imports. The United Nations Development Programme ranked Bangladesh as the seventh extreme disaster risk-prone country in the world.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to a World Bank analysis, only India has more people exposed to river floods than Bangladesh. Nearly 3.5 million people are expected to be affected by river floods in Bangladesh annually. Fifteen percent of the global population is projected to live in flood-prone areas by 2050, amounting to roughly 1.3 billion people.

River flooding impacts 21 million people around the world every year, and that number could rise to 54 million per year by 2030. Urbanization and an overheating planet are blamed for the rising number of people put at risk.

What's being done about food security in Bangladesh?

"To ensure food security in the face of increasing climate challenges, it is essential to develop more flood- and drought-tolerant crop varieties, along with short-duration varieties," said chief scientific officer at the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, Khandakar Mohammad Iftekharuddaula, per Reuters.

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"By focusing on flood- and drought-resistant traits, we can help farmers adapt to changing weather patterns and stabilize yields even in difficult conditions."

Our warming world means many farmers are struggling to grow crops that used to thrive reliably in their regions. It is paramount to lower the planet's temperature by embracing renewable energy options rather than dirty sources that release heat-trapping gases. At an individual level, signing up for community solar programs and going electric for your next vehicle purchase can help.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.