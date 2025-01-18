  • Business Business

Startup that teaches alternative farming technique raises millions for its platform to go global — see why it's sparking interest

Klim's tools offer a way forward that could benefit the whole world.

by Laurelle Stelle
Klim’s tools offer a way forward that could benefit the whole world.

Photo Credit: Klim

A German company focused on regenerative agriculture has raised $22 million to take its business to the international market, TechCrunch reported.

Regenerative agriculture is a set of farming practices aimed at replenishing the soil and keeping the ecosystem healthy.

Traditional Western farming, which often involves repeatedly growing a single type of crop on the same land, depletes nutrients from the soil and eventually destroys it so that it is no longer useful for farming. The world has a limited supply of useful farmland, and destroying it could create a crisis for our food production system.

Regenerative agriculture makes it possible to grow abundant food on the same farmland without destroying it. It includes using organic fertilizer, planting cover crops, and adding natural soil amendments. These practices restore the soil to its nutrient-rich state and allow for more balanced and sustainable use of the land in the future.

German company Klim is helping farmers learn regenerative practices. Founded in 2020, it already serves 3,500 farmers on 700,000 hectares of land, amounting to 5% of Germany's farmland, according to TechCrunch.

Klim provides farmers with tools and education to convert their farms to regenerative agriculture in a gradual, low-risk way that takes into account their individual circumstances. This makes regenerative practices realistic and even helpful for farmers.

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

Another benefit is that it helps remove carbon dioxide pollution from the atmosphere. Right now, there's too much of this heat-trapping gas in the air, and it's heating the planet out of control. "Carbon farming" allows the ground to absorb that carbon dioxide. Fortunately, there's a lot of overlap between carbon farming and regenerative agriculture, as healthy, nutrient-rich soil absorbs more carbon.

Klim allows farmers to track how much carbon they're storing. "We do that with a mix of satellite data, soil samples, and primary data that the farmer has to put into the platform, which then all goes into a certified model. That quantifies the emission removals and reductions," said Klim CEO Robert Gerlach, per TechCrunch.

And it isn't just for bragging rights. Farmers can document and sell that storage capacity on Klim's marketplace, adding a revenue stream, TechCrunch explained.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"What companies like Nestlé really need is reliability. Supply chains are degrading, meaning harvests are less predictable. This is really problematic for the food companies," Gerlach said, per TechCrunch.

Klim's tools offer a way forward that could benefit the whole world.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x