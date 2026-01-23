Tourist files lawsuit after suffering consequences from getting too close to bison: 'A massive gaping puncture wound'

This is just one in a long line of incidents that show that human-wildlife encounters often end poorly.

In 2022, a couple from Los Angeles was vacationing in a luxury treehouse in Truchas, New Mexico. As part of their stay, the couple booked a tour of the ranch where the treehouse was located, which included the chance to feed bison — an opportunity that allegedly ended with the woman being gored in the arm.

Now, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the woman is suing the person who rented out the treehouse, the ranch owner, and the website where the treehouse was booked for unspecified damages related to the alleged incident.

According to the lawsuit, Sarah Fiskin and her partner were feeding the bison pellets from a can. However, the lawsuit claims that once the pellets began running low, one bison, Junior, became agitated and started crowding Fiskin to get more.

While doing that, according to the lawsuit and per the Santa Fe New Mexican, Junior "violently swung his horns" and gored Fiskin's arm, leaving her with "a massive gaping puncture wound." As a result, Fiskin claims she needed surgery, and the incident left her with permanent and severe physical and psychological injuries.

While the website and the ranch owner declined to comment on the matter, Sandra Webb, the woman who rented the property, shared a different version of events. According to Webb, Fiskin dropped one of the pellets on the ground, which Junior bent down to get. Upon lifting his head, one of Junior's horns caught Fiskin's arm.

Webb also shared that she and her insurance company have tried for the past several years to settle the matter, including an offer of roughly $300,000, but the other side declined.

This is just one in a long line of incidents that show that human-wildlife encounters often end poorly. However, it's important to note that just as often, they also end poorly for the animal involved. If Junior were a wild bison, chances are good that wildlife authorities would have tracked him down and euthanized him for this incident, as that's typically what happens.

Whether animals appear to be tame, as Webb claimed these bison were, or not, it's advisable to stay far away from wildlife of all kinds to prevent injury.

