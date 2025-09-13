Scary video shows massive bison charging at reckless tourist: 'Why can't people leave them alone?'

A visitor at Yellowstone National Park taunted a bison with food, resulting in the animal charging at him.

@abcnews "Welcome to the 'Morons of Yellowstone.'" Video captured last month shows a man evade a charging bison after a misguided attempt to feed the animal at Yellowstone National Park. Bison might appear tranquil — but they have injured more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, according to the park service. ♬ original sound - ABC News

An ABC News video showed the visitor tried to approach and feed the bison. It charged, but the man was able to escape. The chase was short, and at the end of the video, the man could be seen walking toward the bison again.

These kinds of encounters can end poorly. Park staff advise visitors to keep at least 25 yards away from bison since they can run three times faster than a human and to run away in case they attack. While Yellowstone is full of large wildlife, bison have injured more people than any other animal in the park, according to the National Park Service.

Bison protection in Yellowstone has been called "one of the greatest wildlife conservation success stories of all time." The species was hunted nearly to extinction, but a breeding program in 1902 has helped the creatures recover. "Yellowstone is the only place in the United States where bison have lived continuously since prehistoric times," per the NPS.

As habitat degradation due to human land development increases, wildlife will be pushed into more of these volatile interactions. Much of it can be avoided by simply being more conscientious than the man in this video, but this example also illustrates how important food is to animal behavior.

The availability of new food sources from human activity shapes animal behavior in destructive ways. For example, multiple generations of bears have been found surviving at the same garbage dump. By maintaining habitat protections and providing wild animals the space they need to survive, it's possible to give even the most threatened species a chance to flourish.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

TikTokers were frustrated by the behavior in the video.

"I used to work here," one person said. "For people who don't know, Yellowstone has a jail in the park and people who do this get arrested and cannot go home until they have their court date. People have been stuck there for weeks after getting caught doing this. Knock it the hell off."

"Why can't people leave them alone? They are beautiful creatures that deserve to be left alone. Lucky the bison didn't continue chasing him," someone else wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.