Authorities respond after city worker witnesses brazen crime in public area: 'There were photographs'

A 69-year-old resident of Nagpur, India, was convicted and ordered to pay a Rs 3,000 fine ($35) for chopping down city-owned trees without authorization, The Times of India reported.

The court found Suresh Junghare guilty of violating the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act of 1975. If he fails to pay, he could spend two days behind bars.

The incident occurred in September 2024 in a public green space in the Besa neighborhood. A municipal worker witnessed the damage and notified law enforcement.

Officers collected photographic evidence of the felled trees and obtained documentation from city officials, who stated that Junghare had never obtained a permit, nor had he ever tried to. The two people who witnessed the cutting testified during the trial.

This case demonstrated how local governments can hold individuals accountable for harming urban greenery. Trees in cities offer shade, filter the air, and create habitat for wildlife.

When they're removed without oversight, those benefits disappear. If you want to protect trees in your community, research whether your city has tree preservation ordinances.

Many municipalities require permits before trees can be cut on public or private property. You can report unauthorized tree removal to local authorities to support enforcement measures.

The case was a reminder that tree protection laws exist in many places around the world, and that everyday citizens can play a role in enforcement by staying alert and speaking up when something seems wrong.

"The conviction will spread a strong message," said Police Inspector Mukund Kawade, who led the investigation. He added that city workers moved fast to alert authorities.

"There were photographs of the chopped trees. The garden department was also quick to act and lodge a police complaint."

Not everyone felt the penalty went far enough. One commenter on the original article wrote that Rs 3,000 seemed too small a punishment given the evidence gathered to prove wrongdoing.

