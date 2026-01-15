  • Outdoors Outdoors

Passerby sparks outrage with photo of upsetting scene at construction site: 'Mutilated'

"Legit makes me so mad/sad."

by Christine Dulion
One commuter sparked a heated debate after sharing a photo of a "mutilated" tree.

Photo Credit: iStock

A commuter on Reddit has ignited angry reactions after posting a picture of shocking tree care. 

The image, shared to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, shows a once-full tree stripped down and practically shredded through the trunk — a sight that sparked a heated discussion about urban tree care, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In fact, one commenter described it as "mutiliated." 

The caption was simple but loaded: "This tree I walk by every day on my way to work was 'cleared.'" 

What might have been intended as routine maintenance instead appears excessive and careless.

Beyond the aesthetics, the photo strikes a deeper nerve. Urban trees play a critical role in cooling neighborhoods, supporting wildlife and biodiversity, and even improving our mental well-being

According to Tree App, a single oak tree can absorb 25 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent a year over its lifetime. With polluting gases regularly entering the atmosphere through human activity, that tree was providing a vital environmental service.

Carbon dioxide traps heat in the atmosphere, which encourages temperatures to rise. As thermometer readings creep up, extreme weather events are exacerbated. This can cause community harm by increasing the risk of blackouts and property damage. 

Seeing the tree torn to shreds felt like a loss shared by the whole community.

"Awe man…" one commenter said. "Brutal murder of a tree as well." 

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

They noted that a massive oak tree in their neighborhood was cut down for no good reason. 

"I hate to see good trees cut down," they added. "Legit makes me so mad/sad." 

"An oak takes decades to fully mature," someone else lamented. "Nothing is sacred though, not even the stuff [that] enables us to live."

"I had something similar at work, birds absolutely loved it, it also helped you determine if it was windy or not," a third said. "Now it's gone to make way for a concrete building, pretty sad really."

x