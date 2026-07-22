Horrifying video shows train car engulfed in wildfire flames with crew on board

"This could potentially overtake us here … this has gotten a little scary."

Among the most jarring scenes from Canada's wildfire crisis is footage of a freight train pushing through intense flames near Armstrong in northwestern Ontario.

Audio from the video captures a crew member urgently asking for help as the fire closed in around the train near Armstrong, leaving the crew surrounded.

What happened?

As wildfires burned across Ontario and elsewhere in Canada, footage reported by the BBC showed the train speeding past burning trees last week near Armstrong while a crew member warned, "This could potentially overtake us here, this has gotten a little scary."

Afterward, Canadian National Rail said service in the region had been suspended and confirmed that workers in the Armstrong area were rescued safely, but it did not explain how the rescue happened.

Nationally, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported 838 active wildfires. More than 100 of those were in Ontario, where several northwestern communities are under threat.

Damage has also been severe in remote areas. Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige said Namaygoosisagagun First Nation was "devastated by an unexpected and fast-moving wildfire" that severely damaged homes and community buildings.

Why does it matter?

Worsening extreme weather disasters can put lives at immediate risk while also disrupting jobs, transportation, housing, and local businesses. When fires threaten rail lines, homes, and entire communities, the fallout can quickly spread through public health systems, supply chains, and regional economies.

The impact has extended far beyond the burn zones. Toronto woke under hazy yellow skies, and IQAir reported some of the worst air quality in the world. World Cup-related outdoor fan events were canceled, and some public outdoor amenities were shut down.

Children, older adults, and people with health conditions can face especially serious risks from smoke exposure, and officials warned that the smoke could also drift into parts of the United States, including New Jersey, where the World Cup final is set to be played.

What's being done?

Emergency steps are already underway in affected areas. Canadian National Rail has paused operations in the region, while officials continue monitoring threats to nearby communities as crews respond to active fires, according to the BBC.

Authorities are also urging people to limit smoke exposure. Environment Canada warned: "You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough." The agency said more serious symptoms can include wheezing, chest pains, or a severe cough.

New York City Emergency Management said current forecasts do not point to a repeat of the severe 2023 smoke conditions, and added that free KN95 masks are available at public library branches.

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