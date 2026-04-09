Experts thrilled as trail cameras capture heartwarming scene atop mountain: 'Those paws'

Wildlife experts and animal lovers are celebrating after trail cameras captured a rare scene high in the mountains of Canada.

Near a ski area in British Columbia, guests recorded footage from a chair lift of two Canadian lynx walking across the fresh powder. These elusive wild cats are rarely seen by humans. For researchers and conservationists monitoring the species, the footage was more than just exciting.

The footage was shared on Instagram by the ski resort, Red Resort (@redresort).

The clip shows the tuft-eared cats moving confidently through snowy terrain, appearing healthy and active. Lynx populations can be difficult to track due to their solitary nature and preference for dense forest habitats.

And while resort guests actually caught this specific footage, trail cameras are often helpful in observing wildlife without being intrusive.

Strategically placed in remote areas, these motion-activated devices allow scientists to gather critical data without disturbing wildlife. They help experts better understand a species' population health, confirm breeding activity, and identify movement and behaviors. This info can also help determine whether conservation efforts are working.

Trail cameras in northern Minnesota have caught rare footage of Canadian lynx in the area, and another trail camera even caught two lynx in a confrontation.

For local communities, lynx sightings are good news. Healthy predator populations are often a sign of balanced ecosystems, which support clean water, stable forests, and biodiversity. Healthy lynx in the area also suggest that the prey population is being kept in check, and the habitat is supporting animals across the food web.

In this case, multiple sightings near a developed ski area are a good sign that the area's habitat management supports coexistence between recreation and wildlife. Careful land-use planning, including protected corridors and forest conservation, can make it possible for both outdoor enthusiasts and native species to thrive.

Commenters were in awe at the special sighting.

"This is spectacular," one person wrote, with another saying: "They are soooo beautiful. Those paws!"

A third commented on the best way to react to wildlife sightings like this, saying: "Stay back, stay quiet, and enjoy the experiences watching wildlife. Once in a lifetime experience. We are in their world."

Another said: "I love how comfortable these beasts feel on the mountain. I love that they treat us as visitors."

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