Photographer stunned after watching 'lost' footage from 10-year-old camera he'd left in a cave: 'This kind of discovery is what drives me'

"I could not wait for you guys to show us what was on those memory cards."

A wildlife photographer was surprised to find that a trail camera he placed in a den was still working after more than ten years.

Wildlife filmmaker Casey Anderson claimed to have left a camera behind in a bear's den near Yellowstone more than 10 years ago, Newsweek reported.

In a video posted to the YouTube account Endless Venture (@endlessventure), Anderson returned to reclaim the camera.

To his surprise, after a purported decade-long gap, the camera remained functional, if rather battered, and the remarkably clean batteries inside still hadn't drained after 10 years of inconsistent use.

The first video he retrieved showed a curious mountain lion peering directly into the camera before slinking off. Bears, coyotes, and other smaller animals were also caught on camera.

"This kind of discovery is what drives me. I've spent my life locating wild places and setting up cameras to quietly observe what unfolds when no one is around," Anderson told Newsweek.

Trail cameras are an incredibly valuable tool for monitoring wildlife in a cost-effective and unobtrusive way. When placed strategically, they can capture a trove of invaluable information, and they can reach and continuously record in places humans can't easily access.

They've also been known to reveal unexpected behaviors like mutualistic relationships between species that would appear to be natural enemies. Impressive feats of stamina or athleticism caught on camera can draw attention to conservation efforts.

Occasionally, trail cameras capture critical evidence of wildlife straying far outside of their known ranges, information that can help bolster local efforts to protect their habitats.

Similarly, when a highly elusive species is spotted by trail cameras, such sightings can galvanize public support for stronger conservation laws.

In the video's comments section, viewers overwhelmingly clamored for more newfound footage after eagerly awaiting the reveal of the first clips.

"I could not wait for you guys to show us what was on those memory cards," one viewer said.

"Looking forward to a future video showing more events that unfold from the cameras," another replied.

"I am looking forward to seeing it all," a third agreed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.