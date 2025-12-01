Trail camera captures rare glimpse of rare creature: 'Very interesting critters'

Trail cameras can be invaluable tools for evaluating population health among endangered species.

An Australian wildlife enthusiast captured captivating footage of the critically endangered western ringtail possum, providing a promising indication that the species is healthy.

YouTuber Doug Rorison (@dougrorison1211) shared several videos of the possum that he captured with a trail camera on the back of his property in Little Grove, near Albany, Western Australia.

They show the animal poking around in a rabbit hole, climbing trees and dead branches, and curiously inspecting the camera. "Very interesting critters," one commenter wrote.

Rorison initially identified the marsupial as a white-tailed possum but later learned that it was in fact a western ringtail, which the International Union for Conservation of Nature considers critically endangered.

Rising temperatures, a drying climate, and land clearing for urban development all threaten the species' survival, according to the IUCN.

Researchers estimate that there are fewer than 3,500 mature western ringtail possums alive, but recent population data is scarce, as both Rorison and the IUCN noted. Trail cameras can be invaluable tools for evaluating population health among endangered species. Accordingly, Rorison reported that he shared his discovery with the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions.

Conserving endangered species ensures ecosystem health and protects our food and medicine supplies. Because ecosystems such as forests and oceans store carbon, promoting their health and biodiversity is a crucial tool in preventing the unchecked warming of the planet, according to the United Nations.

Conservation groups in Western Australia have encouraged people to change their yards and behaviors to encourage the western ringtail's survival. Nature Conservation Margaret River Region recommended planting native species to make sure the possums have plenty of food to eat keeping pets indoors at night to avoid predation of the rare possums.

Rorison said he would go a step further, promising to set up a drey — or nest — where the possum can stay safe from a fox and cat on his property.

