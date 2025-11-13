Camera traps capture rare, never-before-seen footage of elusive wildlife: 'Finally allow us to gain a clearer picture'

To track an elusive group of small carnivores, researchers in Europe are turning to an innovative camera-trap design.

A new study from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands found that when it comes to tracking mustelids, traditional camera traps fall short.

Mustelids are a broad group of carnivores that includes badgers, martens, otters, polecats, stoats, and weasels. The focus of the study was on the latter three species.

It is feared, though not confirmed, that they are slowly disappearing from the Netherlands due to extensive habitat destruction.

Because they are shy and elusive little predators, a fixed camera trap isn't terribly efficient at tracking them. To address this problem, researchers investigated the efficiency of Mostela traps for monitoring small mustelids.

The Mostela trap is a camera trap inside a box, accessible via a tunnel that the animal enters. This mimics the hunting behavior of mustelids that prey upon rodents.

Mustelids perform an important role in the ecosystem as ruthlessly efficient hunters of rodents and other small creatures. The European polecat is the largest of the three species, about the same size as a domestic ferret, and has the most varied diet.

Stoats are capable of taking down prey more than five times their own size, but that can be a big problem outside of their native range.

Weasels are similar in appearance, but smaller. They are relentless hunters and will eat about a third of their bodyweight every day. By keeping rodent populations in check, they help prevent the spread of disease and indirectly protect crops.

The research demonstrates that the right equipment, such as a trail camera, is an invaluable tool in conservation research.

Recent technological advances, such as solar batteries and cloud storage for deep-sea and trail cameras, have been game-changing, enabling scientists and conservationists to monitor and observe even the most elusive species and wildlife in far-flung or hard-to-reach areas.

With an accurate picture of a species' presence and numbers, wildlife experts and conservation groups can form more effective local strategies to protect them.

One of the study's authors, Pieter Otte, spoke about the importance of the insights yielded.

"This will finally allow us to gain a clearer picture of how these species are really faring, and hopefully prevent them from disappearing unnoticed," Otte remarked.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.