Scientists solve mysterious deaths of 350 elephants: '[The research] underscores the severe ecological consequences'

Scientists say they've gotten to the bottom of why 350 African elephants died in Botswana in 2020. Using satellite data and spatial analysis, they determined that the animals were "very likely" poisoned by toxic blooms of blue-green algae in watering holes, per a news release.

What's happening?

The King's College London-led team explored the elephants' deaths, which sparked global attention. There was some mystery around the case, although algal blooms were an early hypothesis. Poaching was quickly ruled out. In the same year, though, dozens of elephants in nearby Zimbabwe died from a different cause: septicemia. Meanwhile, COVID-19 complicated things by restricting movements and preventing sample collection.

Four years later, the scientists say that by tapping into spatial analysis and satellite data, their analysis "all but confirms toxic algae as the cause." The team mapped out the elephants' movements, their likely exposure to the toxic water holes, and the locations of the water holes with the most algae. An unusually dry 2019 was followed by a very wet 2020, which the scientists theorized might have led to the concerning blue-green algae growth.

"Botswana is home to a third of all African elephants, and this unprecedented die-off within their largest remaining population underlines the escalating concerns surrounding the impact of drought and climate change on the Okavango Delta," said Davide Lomeo, the study's lead author.

Why are toxic algal blooms important?

Toxic algal blooms are a mounting global concern. Extreme weather such as droughts and rain events that are worsened by the warming planet spur on the problem. Algal blooms threaten humans, plants, and animals by blocking sunlight to plants and poisoning water. This could be particularly problematic for African elephants.

"Southern Africa is projected to become drier and hotter under climate changes, and as a result waterholes across this region will likely be drier for more months of the year," Lomeo said.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

He added that as the trend continues, "the potential negative effects on water quantity and quality" could have "catastrophic repercussions on animals."

What's being done about toxic algal blooms?

Studies such as this one provide ammunition for scientists to closely monitor water conditions. Lomeo asserted that the research "underscores the severe ecological consequences of toxic algal proliferation, emphasising the critical need for comprehensive water quality surveillance across all waterbodies."

The team believes that the faster it can identify problematic algal blooms, the more effectively it can intervene. Lomeo touted "the effectiveness of satellite-based detection in identifying diverse sources of contamination."

🗣️ Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

A different tactic by a student at the University of Alberta uses a fuel cell to detect algal blooms. From detection, multiple treatments and controls for algal blooms are available.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.