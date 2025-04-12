Wildlife experts perturbed after finding 'suffering and confused' creatures stranded on beach: 'Highly suspicious'

Malibu, California-area sea lions are "suffering and confused" due to a troubling illness, and scientists say toxic algal blooms, supercharged by climate shifts and runoff pollution, may be the cause.

What's happening?

At least 14 sea lions recently fell ill in Malibu, and experts suspect toxic algal blooms, often called red tides, are to blame, per a report by The Independent. The California Wildlife Center believes the sea lions were likely sick from domoic acid toxicity, a condition caused by the algae.

"Though we have not confirmed the cause for these animals' illness, their signs and the recent rains make the situation highly suspicious for domoic acid toxicity," the California Wildlife Center said in a statement.

According to The Marine Mammal Center, sea lions are especially susceptible to domoic acid toxicity. They and other marine animals are exposed to toxic algae by eating contaminated fish. The algae can damage an animal's "brain and heart, even in low doses," according to the California Wildlife Center. Signs of the condition in marine mammals include seizures, a craning head motion known as "stargazing," and highly lethargic or comatose states.

Why is the toxic algae concerning?

The Environmental Protection Agency explains that rising temperatures due to the overheating of our planet promote the growth of algal blooms, which thrive in warmer waters. Intense rainfall and extreme weather events driven by climate instability can also increase agricultural runoff into oceans, delivering excess nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus that fuel algae growth. These factors make red tides more frequent and severe, posing serious risks to marine animals and their ecosystems.

But humans are also at risk of toxic algae exposure. Eating seafood contaminated by toxic algae can lead to a rare but potentially life-threatening illness called amnesic shellfish poisoning. Early symptoms include fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, blurred vision, and sweating. As the condition worsens, it may cause dizziness, confusion, motor weakness, and seizures. In severe cases, it can lead to permanent short-term memory loss, coma, or even death.

Even just being near a toxic algal bloom can impact human health. Wind can carry airborne toxins, irritating the eyes, nose, and throat. People with chronic respiratory issues such as asthma may experience a flare-up or worsening of their condition.

What's being done about the sick sea lions?

Wildlife officials are currently caring for the sick sea lions. If you see a sea lion in distress, the California Wildlife Center advises calling your local wildlife center for assistance.

"Do not interact directly with animals such as sea lions in distress as they may lunge and bite without warning," the California Wildlife Center said in the statement.

But preventing toxic algal blooms is more complicated than making a phone call. While climate-conscious action can help address planet-warming pollution, there are practical ways to prevent excess nutrients from entering waterways. Greener agricultural practices such as using fewer or no fertilizers and managing animal waste can help reduce nitrogen and phosphorus runoff. Improved wastewater treatment can also decrease these nutrient levels. On an individual level, you can switch from lawn fertilizers to natural lawn care options and dispose of household chemicals properly to help protect local waterways.

