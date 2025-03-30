Officials urged to act fast as toxic threat creeps toward popular beaches: 'We just want something to happen here'

"It should be kind of an emergency management response like a hurricane."

The word "bloom" usually brings to mind rolling fields of colorful flowers — not a toxic substance that poses risks to wildlife and human health.

Unfortunately, that is the case in Florida, where environmentalists are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency as "red tide" algae blooms threaten tourist beaches and coastal areas, The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

A large patch of red tide — another term for the naturally occurring Karenia brevis algae and its reddish hue — is growing in waters southwest of Florida. The state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reported that dead fish washed up on several beaches along the Gulf coast, and two dead dolphins were found offshore. Nearby counties have also put out health advisories for humans, according to The Guardian.

Why is addressing toxic algae important?

Red tides can irritate skin and damage respiratory systems in both humans and animals. Experts have linked the surges, which have become more common in recent years, to rising ocean temperatures and pollution. As these conditions worsen, more red tides will follow, The Guardian explained.

"It should be kind of an emergency management response like a hurricane," Eric Milbrandt, marine lab director of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, told the outlet. "By the time it's affecting a community there's potentially millions of dollars in revenue and tourism economy [at risk]."

"We just want something to happen here. A statewide approach … would be useful," he added.

What's being done about worsening red tides?

The FWC pointed to its partnership with marine scientists and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to mitigate against the effect of red tide, per the Guardian. Other measures include more frequent and detailed sampling, plus an educational video series.

Gov. DeSantis approved funding for research and technologies that help combat red tides, but concerns remain.

"We have a lot of [polluted waterways] in the state of Florida, and it's non-point source pollution, so it's difficult to tackle. It's great that the state has been investing in engineering technology, and it does have promise, but it likely would be limited to smaller blooms," Milbrandt told the Guardian.

