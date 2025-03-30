  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials urged to act fast as toxic threat creeps toward popular beaches: 'We just want something to happen here'

"It should be kind of an emergency management response like a hurricane."

by Elijah McKee
"It should be kind of an emergency management response like a hurricane."

Photo Credit: iStock

The word "bloom" usually brings to mind rolling fields of colorful flowers — not a toxic substance that poses risks to wildlife and human health. 

Unfortunately, that is the case in Florida, where environmentalists are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency as "red tide" algae blooms threaten tourist beaches and coastal areas, The Guardian reported

What's happening?

A large patch of red tide — another term for the naturally occurring Karenia brevis algae and its reddish hue — is growing in waters southwest of Florida. The state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reported that dead fish washed up on several beaches along the Gulf coast, and two dead dolphins were found offshore. Nearby counties have also put out health advisories for humans, according to The Guardian.

Why is addressing toxic algae important?

Red tides can irritate skin and damage respiratory systems in both humans and animals. Experts have linked the surges, which have become more common in recent years, to rising ocean temperatures and pollution. As these conditions worsen, more red tides will follow, The Guardian explained. 

"It should be kind of an emergency management response like a hurricane," Eric Milbrandt, marine lab director of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, told the outlet. "By the time it's affecting a community there's potentially millions of dollars in revenue and tourism economy [at risk]."

"We just want something to happen here. A statewide approach … would be useful," he added.

Watch now: Survivors of extreme weather events discuss their fears for their children

What's being done about worsening red tides?

The FWC pointed to its partnership with marine scientists and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to mitigate against the effect of red tide, per the Guardian. Other measures include more frequent and detailed sampling, plus an educational video series. 

Gov. DeSantis approved funding for research and technologies that help combat red tides, but concerns remain. 

"We have a lot of [polluted waterways] in the state of Florida, and it's non-point source pollution, so it's difficult to tackle. It's great that the state has been investing in engineering technology, and it does have promise, but it likely would be limited to smaller blooms," Milbrandt told the Guardian.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x