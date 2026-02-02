Family foundation makes history with incredible 129-acre donation: 'Extraordinary gift'

A generous donation from a family's memorial fund will allow a community to preserve a stretch of land for generations to come.

Towhead Island, a 129-acre parcel off the Mississippi River in Iowa, will be placed into the permanent ownership of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. The preservation was made possible by the Joe W. and Betty L. Rauch Memorial Fund.

"This extraordinary gift ensures the island's preservation and lasting benefit for the Muscatine community," the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine said in a press release. The organization also called the donation "one of the most significant conservation-focused philanthropic gestures in the region's history."

The foundation will conserve the natural landmark to create opportunities for youth outdoor education and foster community appreciation for nature. This is a promising step forward in connecting communities to their local environments. When this happens, people are often inspired to protect the world around them.

Caring about the environment makes us more inclined to take steps to ensure it thrives. For example, we might make more eco-friendly lifestyle choices, such as using less plastic or supporting climate-conscious initiatives from brands. Sometimes, it takes a reminder, which may come in the form of an awe-inspiring trip to preserved land.

Donors across the country have helped conservation efforts through land grants. For example, a mother-daughter duo in Maine donated 181 acres along the Josias River, ensuring its protection. Another family from North Carolina donated two stretches of land so that its natural beauty could be enjoyed for decades to come. Now, community members in Iowa are excited about the new efforts to protect Towhead Island.

"This gift secures the preservation of this irreplaceable local natural resource and community landmark," Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine President Charla Schafer said in the press release. "Unique and exciting opportunities await our community — and our children."

