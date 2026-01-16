Mother and daughter make history with incredible 181-acre donation: 'A legacy of love'

The family has had the land since the early 1970s.

A historical donation solidifies conservation efforts for a riverside property in Cape Neddick, Maine.

The generous donation from longtime York resident Becky Linney and her daughter Shanlee has helped to permanently protect 181 acres of valuable land along the Josias River after five years of collaboration with the York Land Trust, according to Seacoastonline.

York Land Trust executive director Amelia Nadilo was quoted as saying, "This historic gift from Becky and her family represents the very best of what conservation can be: a legacy of love for the land."

Purchased in the early 1970s by Linney and her late husband, the property consists of pine forest, wetlands, and vernal pools. There are also historic landmarks, including a stone foundation and graveyard dating back to the early 1800s.

The Linneys opened Groundnut Hill Nurseries Inc. in 1972 and always hoped the ecologically rich land would be protected from development.

"I'd like my land to be preserved with all it has to offer for the next generation," Linney said, per Seacoastonline. "When it's gone, it's gone."

Stories like this are inspiring examples of how individual commitment to conservation can make a lasting, sustainable impact. The Cameron family donated 222 acres of their property to the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina in 2021. Another NC family committed to preserving their 405-acre farm with the Three Rivers Land Trust, which has conserved more than 50,000 acres since it was started in 1995.

Unfortunately, not all land that needs protection has a hero. That's why nature needs more allies. Conserving these lands and preserving the biodiversity they hold is crucial to the health of the surrounding community.

Natural areas aid in clean drinking water, cleaner air, and habitats and shelter for wildlife. They are also major buffers when it comes to flooding and storms, which are only becoming more extreme as temperatures continue to rise.

Wanting to make a difference in the world can be daunting. Not everyone has land to donate, but taking local action is a great place to start. It will help benefit the community you live in and directly affect the environment around you.

Figure out what matters to you most, find climate-friendly organizations that share your passion, and dig in from there. You can volunteer your time or donate to become a part of the solution.

