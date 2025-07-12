Driver sparks backlash after beachside joyride goes wrong: 'Probably going to be in big trouble with the state'

Each year, millions of tourists flock to the Oregon Coast for its unmatched scenery, featuring rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, iconic coniferous forests, and the vast Pacific Ocean crashing back onto shore.

Some of these tourists are known to make questionable choices, leading to the formation of a Facebook group, "Tourons of the Oregon Coast."

One of the latest posts in the group, shared by the group's admin, Laura Joki, pictured two vehicles on the beach — one seemingly out of commission. The driver of one of the cars is seen bent over the rear wheel, which is likely flat or stuck in the sand.

"Right now, Canyon Drive…. Oopies," the caption read.

One commenter wrote, "Forgot you could drive on northern Oregon beaches." The OP clarified that the specific beach the tourists were on was off-limits for beach driving.

"They are not only in big trouble with the ocean but probably going to be in big trouble with the state as well," the OP elaborated.

Beach driving has long offered tourists a unique way to explore the land in different coastal cities. It makes it easier for beach users to transport gear, such as for surf fishing or for setting up on the beach.

However, beach driving requires a capable vehicle — a 4-wheel-drive vehicle with high ground clearance to grip the sand or climb out of stuck ditches if necessary.

There have been instances where drivers have been caught stuck in the sand with inadequate beach driving vehicles, attempting to accelerate to become unstuck, which ultimately tears up the shoreline.

However, even low levels of beach driving, or driving slowly on beaches, take a toll on the shoreline and can harm wildlife found in the sand.

According to a recent report by the Fish and Wildlife Service, off-road vehicles on beaches have contributed to the rapid narrowing of beach widths and erosion of shorelines, which affects coastal bird species whose population numbers are already declining.

Wildlife species like turtles also incubate their eggs in the sand, which becomes at risk of being crushed by off-road vehicles accessing the shoreline.

Preserving the beaches by following beach regulations, keeping beaches clean, and choosing lower-impact travel options, such as walking gear onto the beach, ensures future generations have a chance to enjoy the same beaches years down the line.

