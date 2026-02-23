Onlooker sparks backlash with video of tourists' thoughtless behavior at US national park: 'So disrespectful'

Visiting national parks is a joy, but dealing with tourists who can't follow basic rules is far less of one.

Instagrammer touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared a video of several tourists doing the exact opposite of what a clearly visible sign requested, demonstrating just how annoying this behavior can be. The sign read: "Please stay on trails" — yet several people in the video were wandering around off-trail.

The account wrote: "Tourons at Horseshoe Bend. Please read the signs [and] stay on the trails. They are there for a reason."

People in the comments were clearly fed up with tourists unable to follow simple instructions.

"We were there last summer and saw this same thing! So disrespectful!" one Instagram user exclaimed.

Another person commented: "Great way to get bit by a rattlesnake. Probably why the sign is there."

While it's more likely the sign was there to prevent people from trampling over fragile vegetation and soil — which, if damaged, could wreak havoc on the park's ecosystem — the dangers of running into a rattlesnake or other wild animal off-trail are likely greater.

Too many tourists ignore signs and park rules intended to keep them safe. However, these boundaries aren't only to protect tourists, but to protect the park's wildlife and plants.

If a tourist wandered off a path and ran into a wild animal that ended up attacking them, the tourist could be severely injured or even die. This encounter could prove deadly for the animal, too, as wildlife authorities tend to hunt down wildlife after attacks to euthanize them. These euthanizations contribute to population decline, which can damage ecosystems, particularly if a species is already declining in numbers.

Additionally, while it didn't appear to be an issue here, leaving the trail could be dangerous if a tourist ends up in an area where they might fall into a hole, over a cliff, or off a ledge.

Staying within a park's boundaries isn't as difficult as some seem to believe, and it's the safest course of action for not only tourists, but nature. Plus, one won't be contributing to ruining other people's enjoyment.

As one Instagrammer pointed out: "This is why parks close."

